As a full slate of vendors, artists and musicians pour in for this week’s Summerfest Arts Faire in Logan, one thing is in short supply: volunteers. The community event relies on scores of unpaid helpers each year for tasks such as parking lot management, grounds crew work, hospitality, cleanup, errands, substitute booth sitting and helping children at the fair’s “Creation Station.” In the past, many of these spots were filled by Boy Scout troops in search of service work, but that source started to dry up after the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints quit working with the national youth organization a few years back.

LOGAN, UT ・ 12 HOURS AGO