This is the key level to watch on S&P 500 as stocks sell off

What happens if the Federal Reserve does hike interest rates 75 basis points on Wednesday after saying repeatedly that 50 basis points was enough? I think it shows the Fed is trying to catch up to something not just of its own creation: the incredible wall of liquidity that does not let the economy cool. If Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is going to do that he should also double the amount of bonds for sale so we get the yield curve back to its normal state where longer term rates are higher than short term rates. It matters because we are almost universally considering that the only that can happen at this point is a recession, we just don't know how bad it will be.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO