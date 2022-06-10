ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

This is the key level to watch on S&P 500 as stocks sell off

By Melissa Lee
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Newton, Fundstrat global head of technical strategy,...

www.cnbc.com

CNBC

Jim Cramer: Why we're buying stocks heading into Wednesday's big Fed decision

What happens if the Federal Reserve does hike interest rates 75 basis points on Wednesday after saying repeatedly that 50 basis points was enough? I think it shows the Fed is trying to catch up to something not just of its own creation: the incredible wall of liquidity that does not let the economy cool. If Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is going to do that he should also double the amount of bonds for sale so we get the yield curve back to its normal state where longer term rates are higher than short term rates. It matters because we are almost universally considering that the only that can happen at this point is a recession, we just don't know how bad it will be.
STOCKS
CNBC

Cramer dubs bitcoin collapse Crypto Monday, says many tech execs call it a con

CNBC's Jim Cramer called bitcoin's collapse Crypto Monday, in what he fears is Day 1 of a reckoning in the digital currency market. In speaking off-air to tech executives during his trip to San Francisco last week, Cramer said he got the sense that Silicon Valley thinks crypto is a con and its promoters have taken an awful lot of money from unsuspecting investors. That revelation was just one of the 15 things Cramer said he learned from spending time out West for the first time since the beginning of the Covid pandemic.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stick to ‘really boring’ stocks to ride out the cratering market, Jim Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said investors should be in stable, boring stocks to keep their portfolios strong as concerns over inflation roil the market. "If you took your cue from me and bought common stocks of companies that make real things and do real things that return capital and trade at a reasonable valuation, you're relatively fine," the "Mad Money" host said.
#Stock#S P 500#Key Market#Cnbc
CNBC

Federal Reserve could boost rates by 75 basis points this week: 3 money moves to make first

The Federal Reserve is again poised to raise interest rates in an attempt to slow down the highest inflation in four decades without pushing the U.S. economy into a recession. The central bank was expected to hike its benchmark rate at each meeting this year, likely by a half-point. But, after May's worse-than-expected consumer price index report, some analysts are now projecting a 75 basis point increase from the Fed on Wednesday.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Tesla fires Singapore country manager after Elon Musk warns of job cuts

Tesla laid off its Singapore country manager after the electric carmaker's CEO, Elon Musk, warned of global job cuts. Christopher Bousigues posted Sunday on LinkedIn that his role had been chosen to be "eliminated." Bousigues' LinkedIn profile shows that he was the country manager for Singapore and had been employed...
BUSINESS
CNBC

What to watch today: Wall Street set to rise after S&P 500 officially closed in bear market

U.S. stock futures bounced after Tuesday's cooler inflation report and what could be an even more aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hike Wednesday. The S&P 500 on Monday officially closed in bear market territory, defined as a decline of 20% or more from its prior high, which was in January. The broad market index also hit a new low for the year. (CNBC)
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
CNBC

What Cramer is watching Monday — cyclone of stock selling and a crypto reckoning

Two year treasury rate highest since 2007, the made up stuff is being flushed out. Cyclone of selling Monday morning annihilates dip buyers. Crypto Monday: Lender Celsius said Monday it was pausing all withdrawals, raising concerns about Celsius' solvency. Show me the money. Negatives all over the place for this group. What is the platform worth? $12 billion in assets under management, down from $26 billion late last year.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: FedEx, Continental Resources, Oracle and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Continental Resources — Shares soared 14% after the shale company announced an all-cash buyout proposal from the family trust of billionaire founder Harold Hamm. Continental Resources said it's yet to review the offer that would take the company private in a $25.4 billion deal.
STOCKS
CNBC

Global markets are tanking ahead of a huge week for central banks

Global stock markets are falling sharply after May's U.S. inflation print reignited fears that central banks will be forced into aggressive monetary policy tightening. The U.S. 2-year Treasury rate hit its highest level since 2007 on Monday morning and edged closer to an inversion with the benchmark 10-year rate – seen by many as a sign of an impending recession.
STOCKS
CNBC

30-year mortgage passes 6%

CNBC's Diana Olick on mortgage rates doubling in the last six months. With CNBC's Brian Sullivan and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan, Guy Adami and Pete Najarian.
REAL ESTATE
CNBC

U.S. Treasury yields pull back ahead of key Fed meeting

The Federal Open Market Committee will conclude its two-day meeting on Wednesday, and is expected to take aggressive action on interest rates in a bid to rein in inflation. U.S. Treasury yields pulled back slightly on Wednesday morning ahead of the Federal Reserve's key monetary policy announcement. The yield on...
BUSINESS
CNBC

CNBC's Top States for Business coming soon

CNBC's Scott Cohn joins Shep Smith to report on America's top states for business. The report is coming in July. And from soaring gas prices to widespread worker shortages, this is shaping up to be the most competitive year yet.
GAS PRICE

