How to watch the PC Gaming Show 2022

By Dustin Bailey
 4 days ago

E3 2022 keeps moving even without E3, and if you need some info on how to tune into the PC Gaming Show 2022, we've got you covered.

The annual show, presented by our friends at PC Gamer, returns once again for another round of reveals on the latest and greatest in PC gaming. The PC Gaming Show is set to run following the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase on Sunday, and will be just under two hours long.

How to watch the PC Gaming Show 2022

The main show will begin on Sunday, 12 at 12:30pm PT / 3:30pm ET / 8:30pm BST via YouTube and Twitch . If you want to tune in early, a 30 minute pre-show kicks off at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST, which will feature an array of brand-new trailers and a new documentary series focused on the folk heroes of PC gaming.

The PC Gaming Show 2022 is set to feature over 45 games, and some of the teased announcements are already looking exciting. We'll see the debut of a new game from the Frostpunk developers at 11 Bit Studios, the first gameplay from the sci-fi adventure game The Invincible, and gameplay footage from the astounding mod campaign Half-Life: Alyx - Levitation. Plus we'll get a new look at Victoria 3.

You can check out many of the games set to be at the show over at the event's Steam page , which will also be updated as new games are announced.

Check out our E3 2022 hub for all the announcements, and follow the E3 2022 schedule for all the remaining broadcasts.

Ark 2, which we'll remind you has Vin Diesel riding a T-Rex, now launches 2023

Ark 2 has a new trailer that shows Vin Diesel riding atop a Tyrannosaurus rex and reveals a 2023 release window. In case you chalked up your memory of the first Ark 2 trailer revealing Vin Diesel as a main character as some sort of testosterone-fueled fever dream, this latest trailer will pinch you back to reality. Ark 2 really does star Vin Diesel as a shirtless dino hunter, and honestly it's hype as hell. The action movie star seems to have tamed a massive T-Rex, decked it out in armor, and trained it to stomp around the world at his command, which just looks like exactly the Ark sequel we didn't know we needed.
12 Resident Evil 2 tips to know before you play

These Resident Evil 2 tips will help you with a Remake that's both very familiar and completely different. From ammo management to zombie killing help, there's a lot to learn if you want to get out of Raccoon City alive and unbitten. Coming up we're going to look at a...
Why the Xbox Game Studios and Kojima Productions partnership matters

The Xbox and Kojima collaboration could prove to be one of Microsoft Gaming's shrewdest moves yet. When PlayStation Studios agreed to partner with Kojima Productions for its ambitiously esoteric supernatural hiking simulator, I doubt that it did so thinking that Death Stranding would ever compete with the sales generated by studios like Insomniac, Naughty Dog, and Sony Santa Monica. Instead, Sony knew it would get something arguably just as important, albeit far less tangible, than cash flow in return: conversation. Constant, unyielding conversation driven by unsubstantiated speculation. Microsoft has undoubtedly made that same consideration here, as it announces a truly unprecedented partnership between Xbox Game Studios and Kojima Productions.
Resident Evil 3 vaccine puzzle solution explained

The Resident Evil 3 vaccine puzzle you encounter in the Remake is one of the last puzzles you'll encounter in the game, based around setting three temperature dials from "low - mid - high" to create the vaccine to the T-Virus, which has been something of an issue across the plot of Resident Evil 3 (opens in new tab). We'll explain how to get the antigen and adjuvant samples necessary and the puzzle solution to setting the temperatures below.
