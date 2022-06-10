E3 2022 keeps moving even without E3, and if you need some info on how to tune into the PC Gaming Show 2022, we've got you covered.

The annual show, presented by our friends at PC Gamer, returns once again for another round of reveals on the latest and greatest in PC gaming. The PC Gaming Show is set to run following the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase on Sunday, and will be just under two hours long.

How to watch the PC Gaming Show 2022

The main show will begin on Sunday, 12 at 12:30pm PT / 3:30pm ET / 8:30pm BST via YouTube and Twitch . If you want to tune in early, a 30 minute pre-show kicks off at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST, which will feature an array of brand-new trailers and a new documentary series focused on the folk heroes of PC gaming.

The PC Gaming Show 2022 is set to feature over 45 games, and some of the teased announcements are already looking exciting. We'll see the debut of a new game from the Frostpunk developers at 11 Bit Studios, the first gameplay from the sci-fi adventure game The Invincible, and gameplay footage from the astounding mod campaign Half-Life: Alyx - Levitation. Plus we'll get a new look at Victoria 3.

You can check out many of the games set to be at the show over at the event's Steam page , which will also be updated as new games are announced.

Check out our E3 2022 hub for all the announcements, and follow the E3 2022 schedule for all the remaining broadcasts.