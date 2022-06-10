Tom Brady Briefs and SoCal Heat

Hey SoCal! This week, Tom Brady debuted his new underwear line. Damn, Tommy Boy! Be careful or you’re going to start Inflategate. And for more news you may have missed Mike Ciriaco is bringing it back to your brain with this week’s Deja News.

A sudden bus strike stranded commuters in Antelope Valley.

Antelope Valley Transit Authority bus riders were left without service Friday when Teamsters Local 848 — representing some 150 drivers, road supervisors and dispatchers in Lancaster — walked off the job, alleging unfair labor practices by Transdev, the AVTA’s service contractor.

Spider-man and Euphoria won top honors at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Who knew spiders and drama went so well together? Box-office smash “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and the hit HBO teen drama “Euphoria” both won top honors at MTV’s movie and TV awards. Both the film and TV show, respectively, were the talk of the internet for the longest time. It’s no wonder they both hit it big! You’ve just got to be Twitter famous for a long while and you can win a nice trophy. Fancy that!

A Heat Wave scorched SoCal.

SoCal is cranking up the heat to the max as temperatures all over are shooting up to welcome summer. Palm Springs in particular is gonna have it rough with its own numbers hitting triple digits! Yikes! Better load up on sunblock and start learning to love your AC better, cause it’s gonna get toasty! But seriously, stay safe out there. Drink plenty of water.

Stay Cool, SoCal!