Norfolk Police have arrested a Columbus woman who is suspected of assaulting a Norfolk man in April with a log-splitting wedge. According to Capt. Mike Bauer, on April 19th, Norfolk Police spoke with a man at Faith Regional’s emergency room, who said a woman whom he didn’t know struck him multiple times on the back and head with a wedge in the 100 block of North 5th Street.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 23 HOURS AGO