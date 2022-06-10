ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinehurst, NC

Building the Dream campaign launches as FirstHealth constructs new cancer center

By FirstHealth of the Carolinas
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35rFp7_0g7Drmrl00
FirstHealth expects to open its cancer care center, currently under construction, in February 2023. Photo by FirstHealth

PINEHURST — FirstHealth of the Carolinas kicked off the public phase of an ambitious fundraising effort on Monday, June 6.

The Building the Dream campaign – a $30 million effort – will be pivotal for the health care system to complete the construction of a new comprehensive cancer center in Pinehurst.

FirstHealth CEO Mickey Foster said the campaign, which is being led by The Foundation of FirstHealth, will change the face of cancer care in the Sandhills. Through the support of community members, the Foundation has raised more than 85% of the fundraising goal.

“We have made a commitment to the communities we serve to deliver high-quality care close to home, and the cancer center represents our next step to keep that promise,” Foster said.

“We feel confident that the generous support from our community members will allow us to open the center in February 2023. Our oncology clinicians and staff look forward to serving our cancer patients and their families in one, convenient location as we lead the way in cancer treatment and research.”

Art Medeiros, chairman of the Foundation Board, said the center represents a commitment to fight cancer and to help patients and their families navigate a complex care process.

“We are building a haven of hope and healing. Comprehensive centers take care of the body, mind and spirit of cancer patients, and they also take care of the caretakers,” Medeiros said. “We have been watching this center take physical shape for months now, but I don’t just see a building. I see the processes that will happen inside the building that will help people navigate their cancer journey through diagnosis, treatment and recovery. We are thrilled to have the community’s support in this campaign.”

The Foundation of FirstHealth accepts charitable donations of any size on its website, and donors can give in honor or memory of someone in their lives. Medeiros said part of his passion for the project comes through personal experience.

“Cancer is very personal to me. I lost my mother, father and my wife to cancer, and I am a survivor. I feel like I have gotten another chance, and I am so tired of losing loved ones to cancer. The rates of cancer continue to grow in our area, so we hope the center can be one way we thwart the growth of this disease,” Medeiros said.

In addition to state-of-the-art treatment facilities, the four-story, 120,000-square-foot center will house palliative care services, research and clinical trials, navigation and support services for patients and caregivers, nutrition services and a dedicated wellness center. A healing garden outside the building will offer a place for patients and their families to connect and relax.

Cancer treatment in the new center could involve patients and their caregivers visiting a meditation room or taking part in a yoga class. The combination of support services and treatment will improve FirstHealth’s ability to provide comprehensive care and bring it all together under one roof, according to Laura Kuzma, Administrative Director, Oncology Services and Clinical Trials.

“Our team has been inspired to see the ongoing construction progress, and we look forward to opening the center next year. We want to provide exceptional, compassionate care close to the communities we serve and make the experience – from diagnosis to treatment and into recovery – seamless,” Kuzma said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sandhillssentinel.com

Pinehurst Medical Clinic welcomes new pulmonology provider

Pinehurst Medical Clinic Pulmonology welcomes Beth McGroarty, NP, to PMC — East, located at 205 Page Rd. in Pinehurst. She will be joining its pulmonology team of four physicians, four physician assistants and three nurse practitioners and will aid in further serving the community’s need for pulmonary care.
wraltechwire.com

Life science firm is laying off 76 workers at North Carolina manufacturing plant

MONROE – North Carolina’s booming life science sectors isn’t immune to layoffs as more companies continue to locate or expand operations across the state. Proof is Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. which lay off 76 workers from a facility in Monroe, according to a required notice the company filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce earlier this month.
MONROE, NC
cbs17

UNC Hospital hosts wedding for bride with cancer

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Weddings often take months or years of planning, but when a patient at UNC Hospital was too sick for the wedding she planned, a team at the hospital scrambled to put a ceremony together in less than a week. It may not be the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinehurst, NC
Health
City
Pinehurst, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Cancer Research#Cancer Care#Charity#Foundation#The Foundation Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Charities
spectrumlocalnews.com

What you need to know about the Capital City Juneteenth Festival

RALEIGH, N.C. — Events across the state are in place to celebrate Juneteenth. One of them is happening in Raleigh on Saturday, June 18. The Capital City Juneteenth Celebration takes place June 18 from 1-6 p.m. at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. The event is free. Juneteenth is a...
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy