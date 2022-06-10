ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memorial cornhole tournament slated for Saturday

By Staff Report
The Richmond Observer
 4 days ago

ROCKINGHAM — Bean bags will fly Saturday in a memorial benefit for the late Trish Nichols Harris.

A Southern Touch at the Estate, 710 S. Caroline St. in Rockingham, is hosting a cornole tournament with proceeds going toward Harris’ family to help cover medical bills.

Harris was severely injured on Dec. 23, 2021 and passed away from her injuries April 14 at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill, leaving behind her husband and two children.

Registration starts at 10 a.m., with the tournament beginning an hour later.

There will be a $40 per team bring-your-own tournament, followed by a $10 per person blind draw with cash prizes.

There is also a raffle scheduled for 3 p.m.

In addition to the tournament, there will also be jump houses for kids, as well as food, drinks and ice cream.

For more information, contact Taylor Player at 910-995-2201 or Kayla Hinson at 910-995-1809.

NOTE: Updated 5:32 p.m. 6-10-22

