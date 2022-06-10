ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, IL

Suspect wanted in attempted armed robbery of a Hardees

By WICS Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHILLSBORO, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Police in Hillsboro are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an attempted armed robber of a Hardees. The incident happened round 1:23 on...

Hillsboro, IL
Illinois Crime & Safety
