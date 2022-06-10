Correction

A story on page A1 of the Tuesday, June 7, edition of The Enterprise was unclear in describing the property tax impact of the city of High Point’s newly adopted budget. It should have stated that the average city tax bill increase from $971.25 to $1,157.81 that was cited was for a residential property that had its tax value increased 25% — from $150,000 to $187,500 — under Guilford County’s 2022 property revaluation.

Similarly, a story on page A1 of the May 3 edition that cited the property tax impact on $150,000, $200,000 and $250,000 homes should have stated that those were the values prior to this year’s revaluation, and that the projected increases in city tax bills cited for each were based on the new values increasing by 25%.