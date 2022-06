Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. The Bradley County Commission met on Monday covering several items of business. Bradley County Mayor D. Gary Davis presented a packet of corrections and changes from the Finance Committee to the budget. Those will be approved next Monday, which more possible changes coming. The vote to approve the overall budget will be on July 5th. During the meeting, Cleveland State President Dr. Bill Seymour came to thank everyone and let them know he has enjoyed serving the community. The new President takes over at Cleveland State on July 1st.

BRADLEY COUNTY, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO