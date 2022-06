PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The 25 First Alert Weather Team has issued 3 First Alert Weather Days for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Dangerous heat will build into central Illinois all 3 days with forecast highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values between 100-110. First Alert Weather days are new here and are a part of a rebrand from the 25 News First Alert Weather team. These are days we will alert you in advance, typically 2-3 days, of impactful weather beyond a nuisance event that will affect you and your family in some way. This time, it’s the excessive heat.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO