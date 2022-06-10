FRIDAY UPDATES: Cole County reports 22 new COVID cases

The Cole County Health Department reported 22 new coronavirus cases on Friday. The county added one new case on Tuesday, two new cases on Wednesday and 19 new cases on Thursday.

Cole County Health Department cases by day in June

According to the dashboard update, there have been 17,706 total cases in the county since March 2020.

The Missouri coronavirus vaccine dashboard reports Cole County as having a low COVID-19 community level.

The Jefferson City School District reported no new coronavirus case in a student or staff on Thursday.

The district is reporting no active cases in a student and one active case in a staff member.

State of Missouri reports over 9,700 new COVID cases; 13% increase from the previous week

The state of Missouri is reporting new 9,731 coronavirus cases for the week of June 2 through Wednesday. New cases increased by 1,128 cases compared to the previous week, a 13% increase.

The state reported 680 patient hospitalizations and 59 patients in the ICU for the week of June 8.

The dashboard is showing COVID community levels for the central region to be low with cases up by 27.9% compared to the previous week. The central region includes Howard, Boone, Audrain, Montgomery, Gasconade, Osage, Cole, Callaway, Miller, Camden, Morgan, Moniteau and Cooper County.

Maries County is considered in the southwest region and cases are up 29.3% in the region. Pettis and Saline County are considered in the Kansas City region and cases are up 10.9% in that region and the region is considered to be in the medium COVID-19 community level.

Across the state, the City of St. Louis, Jefferson and St. Louis County are considered in to have a high COVID community level. Across Missouri, 35 counties are considered medium COVID community level including Boone, Howard, Cooper, Chariton and Randolph Counties. The rest are considered in the low level.

The omicron variant remains the dominant variant in Missouri. As of the week of May 22, the state is reporting the BA.2 lineage is 66.7% of cases and the BA.2.12.1 lineage is 33.3% of cases.

The post FRIDAY UPDATES: Cole County reports 22 new COVID cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS .