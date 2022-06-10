ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cole County, MO

FRIDAY UPDATES: Cole County reports 22 new COVID cases

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WDNF2_0g7DqLGT00

The Cole County Health Department reported 22 new coronavirus cases on Friday. The county added one new case on Tuesday, two new cases on Wednesday and 19 new cases on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Xbcm_0g7DqLGT00
Cole County Health Department cases by day in June

According to the dashboard update, there have been 17,706 total cases in the county since March 2020.

The Missouri coronavirus vaccine dashboard reports Cole County as having a low COVID-19 community level.

The Jefferson City School District reported no new coronavirus case in a student or staff on Thursday.

The district is reporting no active cases in a student and one active case in a staff member.

State of Missouri reports over 9,700 new COVID cases; 13% increase from the previous week

The state of Missouri is reporting new 9,731 coronavirus cases for the week of June 2 through Wednesday. New cases increased by 1,128 cases compared to the previous week, a 13% increase.

The state reported 680 patient hospitalizations and 59 patients in the ICU for the week of June 8.

The dashboard is showing COVID community levels for the central region to be low with cases up by 27.9% compared to the previous week. The central region includes Howard, Boone, Audrain, Montgomery, Gasconade, Osage, Cole, Callaway, Miller, Camden, Morgan, Moniteau and Cooper County.

Maries County is considered in the southwest region and cases are up 29.3% in the region. Pettis and Saline County are considered in the Kansas City region and cases are up 10.9% in that region and the region is considered to be in the medium COVID-19 community level.

Across the state, the City of St. Louis, Jefferson and St. Louis County are considered in to have a high COVID community level. Across Missouri, 35 counties are considered medium COVID community level including Boone, Howard, Cooper, Chariton and Randolph Counties. The rest are considered in the low level.

The omicron variant remains the dominant variant in Missouri. As of the week of May 22, the state is reporting the BA.2 lineage is 66.7% of cases and the BA.2.12.1 lineage is 33.3% of cases.

The post FRIDAY UPDATES: Cole County reports 22 new COVID cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

Missouri man indicted for illegally excavating Native American site

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri man has been indicted for illegally excavating a prehistoric Native American site and causing more than $300,000 worth of damage, per a professional archeologist’s estimate. Johnny Lee Brown, a 70-year-old man from Clinton, was charged on April 26 with conspiracy. He also...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Cole County, MO
Health
Cole County, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
City
Gasconade, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
County
Cole County, MO
KMBC.com

Clinton man arrested for illegally excavating Native American site

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Clinton, Missouri, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally excavating a prehistoric Native American site near Tightwad, Missouri. He is estimated to have caused more than $300,000 in damage. Johnny Lee Brown, 70, was charged in an 11-count indictment returned...
CLINTON, MO
nwahomepage.com

Bear hit, killed by semi-truck in Missouri

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A bear died after a semi-truck hit it on Interstate 55 near Herculaneum, Missouri, Monday afternoon. Officials believe it’s the same bear that traveled to different cities in Jefferson County in recent days. Wildlife experts said the bear population is still growing faster than...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, June 14th, 2022

(Washington, DC) -- As pushed for by Missouri Senator Roy Blunt, COVID testing restrictions on international travel to the United States have been changed. Biden administration officials said last week that it will lift the requirement that international travelers test negative for the coronavirus before coming to the United States. The Centers for Disease Control says this decision was based on science and the latest data. Senator Blunt just this week questioned the continuation of the restriction as he heard testimony from travel executives. The requirement was lifted Monday.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#St Louis County#Howard Boone#Callaway
CJ Coombs

This historic Bothwell cliffside mansion of 31 rooms in Sedalia, Missouri uses natural caves for air conditioning

Close up of the west front of Bothwell Lodge in Sedalia, Missouri.RebelAt at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, John Homer Bothwell considered a wealthy lawyer in Sedalia, Missouri, purchased property that’s been referred to as Stoneyridge Farm and the castle on the hill. From the years of 1897 through 1928, he built a lodge that was intended to be a home in the summer high on a rock bluff that overlooked a valley. One of the peculiarities about this piece of construction is that during the construction, a natural cave was discovered. There was the consideration that maybe the caves could be a source of natural air conditioning. Noteworthy, the limestone that was used in the building of this lodge was found on site.
SEDALIA, MO
kttn.com

Audio: Missouri legislator, accused of several fraud charges, scheduled to head to federal court Monday

A Missouri legislator is scheduled to head to federal court today (Monday) on several fraud charges. The trial for Nixa Republican State Representative Tricia Derges begins Monday at a federal courthouse in southwest Missouri’s Springfield. Derges has been charged with 23 felony counts in two separate alleged fraud schemes connected to the medical and dental clinics she operates in Springfield, Branson, and Ozark. Charges accuse Derges of selling fake stem cell treatments at her clinics – a scheme totaling about $200,000. Other charges allege that she fraudulently received about $300,000 in federal coronavirus aid.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
maconhomepress.com

Governor Parson Signs House Bill 2005, Expanding Property Rights Protections in Missouri

Governor Parson Signs House Bill 2005, Expanding Property Rights Protections in Missouri. (JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – During the Missouri Cattlemen's Association's annual Steak Fry Dinner, Governor Mike Parson signed House Bill (HB) 2005 into law. HB 2005 expands protections under the law for Missouri's farm and ranch families in certain eminent domain proceedings.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone County releases mobility action plan to address poverty

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County presented the county's upward mobility plan during a meeting Tuesday afternoon.   The work focuses on three priorities in Boone County - early grade literacy, jobs, and fair and inclusive housing.  In May 2021, Boone County was selected to be one of eight counties nationwide to participate in this first-of-its-kind study.  The complete study The post Boone County releases mobility action plan to address poverty appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Peak Usage Alert for South Central Missouri

West Plains, MO. – The Missouri Public Utility Alliance (MPUA) announced a peak usage alert to communities in south central Missouri on Monday, June 13. The MPUA is the utility resource for 120 municipalities in Missouri, Arkansas, and Illinois. Local communities that are part of MPUA include Ava, Cabool, Houston, Mountain Grove, Mountain View, Thayer, West Plains, Willow Springs, and Winona.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Two men arrested after chase that runs through Montgomery County

Two eastern Missouri men are arrested after a two-county chase that ended in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified that deputies in neighboring Lincoln County were pursuing a truck near the county line on Highway E Saturday night. Montgomery County deputies took over the pursuit after spotting the truck on Highway V. The chase continued onto Highway 161 and went through Montgomery City and Danville before entering I-70.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Knob Noster Man Arrested on Numerous Driving Violations

A Knob Noster, Missouri man was jailed early Sunday in Caldwell County on numerous driving violations, including one that was felony level. According to the arrest report from Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Knob Noster resident Jesse W. Tackett was arrested at 2:09 A.M. Sunday on charges of felony operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a license – a third or subsequent offense, a parole violation warrant for failing to appear on a traffic violation, a Lafayette COunty warrant for failing to appear for a traffic offenses, and was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign.
KNOB NOSTER, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy