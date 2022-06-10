ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Canaveral, FL

Carnival Freedom Returns to Service

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carnival Freedom’s funnel technical repair is complete after stopping at Grand Bahama Shipyard. Following a fire in May,...

Express lane ramp merging causes challenges for I-4 drivers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Several months after opening, the I-4 Express lanes are still causing some challenges for drivers. Dan Arvelo says it's challenging to merge from eastbound I-4 Express to SR-408 east. Arvelo says the merging lanes on the ramp aren't long enough. FDOT says they'll look...
ORLANDO, FL
TAKE VIDEO TOUR: Updated Three-Bedroom Town Home in Cape Canaveral Now for Sale for $525,00

BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – Looking for a completely updated and beautiful three-bedroom townhome located in heart of Cape Canaveral that has great short-term rental potential? McCoy Freeman Real Estate just listed a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome for $525,000 that is perfect for a full-time resident or Airbnb rental investment.
Northrop Grumman holding hiring event in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. - One of America's largest multinational aerospace and defense technology companies is holding a job fair this Friday on the Space Coast. With unemployment rates plunging across the country, one company on the Space Coast says they need to make hundreds of hires to keep the launches coming.
MELBOURNE, FL
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sees net worth dip

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis' net worth dropped just over 8.5 percent in his third year as the state's chief executive. Listing the $134,181 he made as governor as his only income, DeSantis reported a net worth of $318,987 as of Dec. 31. DeSantis filed the financial disclosure last week at the state Division of Elections as part of re-election campaign documents.
FLORIDA STATE
Universal Studios Set to Demolish Entire Building

Just a few weeks ago, Universal Orlando sadly announced that a beloved quick-service restaurant, Universal Studios Classic Monsters Cafe, would be permanently closed following a temporary closure during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This was a somewhat surprising announcement to fans of the restaurant and not much is known about what...
ORLANDO, FL
Disney, SeaWorld each face new catastrophic injury lawsuits

'We will fight for accountability to ensure this does not happen again.'. A boy playing in a basketball tournament at Disney World's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex and a man with disabilities visiting SeaWorld Orlando both suffered catastrophic injuries, according to a pair of new lawsuits filed by Morgan & Morgan.
ORLANDO, FL
Wildfire in Volusia County closes SR-46 for hours

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Forest Service officials responded to a wildfire which closed State Road 46 near at Seminole Ranch Conservation Area for hours Monday afternoon. The "Expressway Fire" resulted in possible smoke impacting SR-46 in Volusia County, according to a tweet issued by Florida Forest Service....
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
The historic and epic MaiKai restaurant is getting a makeover this year

The Popular and historic Polynesian restaurant, MaiKai, will see some new features and additions soon. The MaiKai restaurant which will be more of a dinner theater after renovations is a historic restaurant and public space located in Broward's Orlando Park. The owners which are the Thornton Family, Barlington Group, and Mad Room Hospitality revealed their plans for the renovation and some construction work with the local neighborhood and its residents, generating a ton of buzz and excitement.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NHC: System in Caribbean Sea could become next tropical depression this week

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a few quiet days in the tropics, an area of low pressure is being monitored in the southwestern Caribbean Sea, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. Forecasters say the disorganized showers and thunderstorms could gradually develop while it drifts northwestward near the coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando’s Most Romantic Restaurants

Everyone's got an opinion about which are Orlando's most romantic restaurants. Believe me, Orlando has no shortage of options. There are literally hundreds of restaurants in Orlando. Many of our local publications host reader-selected restaurant awards and 'best of' lists... The post Orlando's Most Romantic Restaurants appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
Florida had more COVID-19 deaths than anywhere else in the country last week

Two hundred-sixty-two people have died since the Florida Department of Health released their bi-weekly COVID data reports on June 3, according to data from John Hopkins. Overall, Florida had the highest death toll in the whole country last week, when 219 people died. That was well ahead of other populous states such as Texas (76 deaths) and California (195).
FLORIDA STATE
Arrests In Brevard County: June 12, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
Company offering $2,000 to unleash 100 cockroaches in your home: Here's why

ORLANDO, Fla. - A pest control company is offering $2,000 to families willing to let them unleash 100 cockroaches in their homes. The Pest Informer is conducting a study to try and help them find the newest ways to get rid of cockroaches. This is where you come in: the company is willing to pay homeowners big money to allow them to release 100 American cockroaches in their homes and test out a specific pest control technique to see how effective it is.
Want to Get (and Stay) Married? Here’s Where to Go

– — Maybe there actually is something to getting married in front of Cinderella Castle. Orlando, Fla., where the "happiest place on Earth" (Disney World) is located, is just one of the entries making up the top 10 inLawnStarter's ranking of the best US cities to get (and stay) married. The site looked at 190 of the nation's largest cities, using nine metrics in four main categories: marriage stability (which includes separation and divorce rates), marriage potential (e.g., the young population rate of "never marrieds"), marriage intervention via therapists, and wedding-friendliness (read: wedding venues and how easy it is to have an outdoor wedding). Read on to see what cities round out the top 10:
ORLANDO, FL

