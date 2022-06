NEW YORK (PIX11) — It will be an encore on Wednesday as high pressure brings another sunny day with temperatures climbing into the lower 80s. There could be a few showers around cooling things down on Thursday. The heat that has been burning up the middle parts of the country will make its way toward our region on Friday. Fortunately, it will not last as cooler air will rush back in for Father’s Day Weekend.

