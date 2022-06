CHICO, Calif. - The alternative homeless camp site off of Eaton and Cohasset Rd. has been open for a month now, but the people allowed at the site haven't moved in. One RV, trailer and even a tent camper are now staying at the alternative site, but the city says RVs and trailers are not allowed. The only people allowed at this site are ones the city already met with and said are not fit for the pallet shelters, which doesn't include the people living there.

