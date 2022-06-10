ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Reopening of Vine City Walmart leaves the community in awe and feeling grateful

fox5atlanta.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Walmart in Vine City has made its return after being destroyed from a...

www.fox5atlanta.com

fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb County Animal Shelter needs help adopting, fostering animals

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The staff at the DeKalb County Animal Shelter has been having to turn away strays. The shelter has been packed beyond capacity. Officials said a few weeks ago they had 550 dogs in the facility that is designed to hold 470. There weren’t even enough kennels for all of them.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

State orders Dekalb shelter not to accept animals

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga - The DeKalb Animal Shelter is packed with dogs of all shapes and sizes. A few weeks ago, there were 550 dogs in the shelter that has a maximum capacity of 470. The shelter didn't have enough kennels for all of them. "Because of overcrowding we had...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Patchwork Farms offers healthy fresh produce for residents lacking options

Patchwork Farms offers healthy fresh produce for residents lacking options. An urban farm in a low-income Atlanta neighborhood is working to make healthy fruits and vegetables more accessible to the community. Jamila Norman, founder of Patchwork City Farms, wants to shine a light on people growing food and regenerating land...
ATLANTA, GA
Action News Jax

Georgia city demolishes homeless camp called health hazard

MACON, Ga. — MACON, Ga. (AP) — Middle Georgia’s largest city has bulldozed a homeless camp, saying it was a health hazard. Local news outlets report that Macon-Bibb County crews on Wednesday cleared the camp near the Ocmulgee River north of downtown Macon. City-county officials said they notified camp residents last week that they had to leave, citing a lack of sanitation and open fires near gas stations. “You can see it and you can smell it: this is not a place people should be living,” Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Director Spencer Hawkins told Georgia Public Broadcasting.
fox5atlanta.com

Residents displaced by massive Clayton County apartment fire asked to pay more in rent

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Those who used to live at the now-burned down Ashford at Stoneridge apartments said things have gone from bad to worse. Last week, a massive fire displaced dozens of people. This week, the apartment said they can stay there in other units, so long as they pay market value for rent. That is hundreds of dollars more than the original lease agreements.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
saportareport.com

Paradigm shift or a perpetuation of injustice: The Atlanta Prison Farm and the South River Forest

By Guest Columnist MARGARET SPALDING, founding member of the South River Forest Coalition and executive director of the South River Watershed Alliance. “Prison Farming” is a product of the Jim Crow era that endures to this day. A formalized system of free labor and servitude, the Atlanta Prison Farm was defined by racist, inhumane practices, violence, overcrowded, wretched conditions and grueling labor that often led to the death of inmates. Having provided great economic prosperity to the city, the Atlanta Prison Farm functioned until 1990.
ATLANTA, GA

