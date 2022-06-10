Reopening of Vine City Walmart leaves the community in awe and feeling grateful

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Those who used to live at the now-burned down Ashford at Stoneridge apartments said things have gone from bad to worse. Last week, a massive fire displaced dozens of people. This week, the apartment said they can stay there in other units, so long as they pay market value for rent. That is hundreds of dollars more than the original lease agreements.

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO