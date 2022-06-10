ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Municipal utility workers bring power to Navajo nation

By Delaware Business Now
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLine workers from Delaware’s municipally owned electric utilities spent recently spent a week in the sprawling Navajo nation as part of a project to connect members to the grid. The effort from the...

delaware.gov

Delaware Mortgage Relief Program Approved By U.S. Department Of The Treasury

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. DOVER, Del., June 13, 2022 – Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA) announced today that the Delaware Mortgage Relief Program plan received approval from the U.S. Department of the Treasury. With approval in hand, the agency is scheduled to launch the program statewide in the next 45 days.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware mortgage relief program to launch this summer

A new Delaware State Housing Authority program offering mortgage assistance for First State homeowners is launching this summer. The Delaware Mortgage Relief program will give up to $40,000 in assistance to homeowners at risk of losing their homes. Applicants must meet income eligibility requirements and be behind at least 30...
DELAWARE STATE
Smith Mountain Eagle

Governor signs local Del. Byron’s bills

Gov. Glenn Youngkin ceremonially signed five bills May 31, including two from local Del. Kathy Byron, that deliver on the governor’s commitment to enact common sense solutions to make government work better for Virginians and provide solutions for the commonwealth’s business community. Three of these bills included meaningful...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

House votes to ban most guns for citizens under 21

Delawareans under the age of 21 would be prohibited from purchasing, owning, possessing or controlling a firearm or ammunition under a bill passed by the House of Representatives Tuesday. The move comes just days after the House voted to ban most semi-automatic firearms. Exceptions include if the person is an active member of the armed forces or a qualified law-enforcement ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
a-z-animals.com

10 Ticks in Delaware

Ticks are a nuisance across most of the United States, and Delaware is no exception. Delawareans venturing out into the great outdoors, especially in the summer months, need to know how to identify at least 10 of the ticks found in Delaware. Ticks carry diseases that are harmful to humans....
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Trial of Auditor Kathy McGuiness begins in Dover

The trial of State Auditor Kathy McGuiness began Tuesday in Dover with both sides delivering fiery opening statements before recessing for lunch. With the jury seated, prosecutors laid out their case against the statewide-elected Democrat, arguing she is guilty of facilitating waste, fraud and abuse despite being the elected official designated to fight against those things. But high-powered defense attorney ... Read More
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Two bills included in Del. gun safety package filed

DOVER, Del. – Delaware Senate Democratic leaders introduced a pair of gun safety bills last week to hold the gun industry accountable for reckless or negligent action that leads to gun violence and to limit the power of mass shooters. Senate Bill 302 would amend the existing liability shield...
DELAWARE STATE
My take: The $65 million ‘solution’ to school shootings

Following the horrific slayings of 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, preceded by a mass shooting of Black grocery store customers in Buffalo, NY., Delaware General Assembly Democrats rolled out gun control bills. The measures include a ban on future sales of “assault weapons,” narrowly passed by the...
UVALDE, TX
Delaware LIVE News

Senate votes to ban styrofoam to-go boxes, cups

The Delaware Senate on Thursday passed a bill to effectively ban restaurants from offering single-use plastic straws and styrofoam food and beverage containers.  Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 134, sponsored by Sen. Trey Paradee, D-Dover, also prohibits food establishments from providing customers with plastic coffee stirrers, cocktail picks and sandwich picks. Under the bill, food establishments would only be ... Read More
DELAWARE CITY, DE
Cape Gazette

Well-maintained home on private lot

Well maintained, Schell built ranch home, on private lot backing to trees and surrounded by beautiful landscaping. Enjoy the serene view of the community pond from the large screened porch, which is where you are sure to live all summer long. This ranch home offers the ease of day to day one floor living but with the flexibility of additional space in the fully finished basement when you have guests. Ideal home for entertaining. The main floor offers a formal dining room, great room with gas fireplace and vaulted ceiling, gourmet kitchen with gas cooktop and breakfast bar, oversized and private primary bedroom and a guest bedroom and bath on the opposite side of the home. The main attraction of this home is the fully finished basement with 2 bedrooms, full bath, wet bar and 'kitchenette' and exterior walk-up access to the backyard! The community offers a large pool, club house, fitness room, and tennis courts! Less than 10 miles to both Lewes Beach and Rehoboth Beach.
LEWES, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Newark area on Tuesday morning. On June 14, 2022 at approximately 7:26 a.m., a gray 2002 BMW 525i was traveling northbound on Interstate 95 north of Christiana Road. For unknown reasons, the operator of the BMW lost control and the vehicle began spinning on the highway. The BMW struck an impact attenuator on the center median, went through a crossover opening, and entered the southbound lanes of I-95. At this time, an unloaded black 2021 Kenworth W900 dump truck was traveling southbound on I-95 approaching the area of this crossover. The BMW continued spinning and entered into the path of the dump truck. As a result, the front right corner of the BMW impacted with the front left of the dump truck. Both vehicles continuing traveling southbound for a short distance until they came to rest against the center concrete barrier.
NEWARK, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Traffic Advisory- I 95 southbound Closed for Serious Injury Collision

Newark, DE- Delaware State Police are currently on scene of a serious injury collision on I-95 southbound in the area of the Christiana Rd overpass. As a result, three travel lanes will be closed for an extended period. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes of travel to avoid delays.
DELAWARE STATE
firststateupdate.com

Newark Man Killed In I-95 Cross Over Crash Tuesday

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Newark area on Tuesday morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DelMato on June 14, 2022 at approximately 7:26 a.m., a gray 2002 BMW 525i was traveling northbound on Interstate 95 north of...
NEWARK, DE
WMDT.com

Delaware House passes Assault Weapons Ban

DOVER, Del. – House bill 450 to ban the sale of assault weapons in the first state has passed the Delaware House and moves to the Delaware Senate. “The point of the legislation is simple and clear to make sure the next Uvalde the next Buffalo the next sandy hook does not take place in the state of Delaware,” said bill sponsor and Delaware House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst.
Cape Gazette

History Lives on at Fort Miles

The years I spent in the U.S. Air Force were some of the best – and most interesting – of my life. They also built experiences that help me connect with so many folks who are moving to Delaware following careers in the military. I think most of us follow current events like those taking place in Ukraine and other areas where there are conflicts with a special eye based on what we learned, and especially deep pride in our NATO forces and in all Americans who serve in dangerous places worldwide.
DELAWARE STATE

