I have lived in this district my entire life and I have never seen the working people of these neighborhoods feel so ignored. It is past time to tax the super-rich in New York State. Billionaires. The Democratic Party is going to have to change its leadership in order to accomplish that. The current “progressives” are not focused on the health of the working class. Instead they used the Democratic majorities in Albany to open the prisons and make criminal prosecution almost impossible.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO