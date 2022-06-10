ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

How to make a ‘Viking ship’ with Mad Science of DFW

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sC13h_0g7DmSlo00

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time to pull out your lab coats and goggles. Fun on the Run’s Yolonda Williams is getting scientific.

She stopped by Mad Science of DFW and learned how to make a Viking Ship. It’s a super simple experiment that you can do at home yourself, all you need is:

  • A vase
  • A pie pan
  • Water
  • A cork
  • Matches

Watch the video for a full guide on how to use these materials to make a Viking Ship.

Mad Science of DFW serves more than 5,000 children in its STEM learning programs, covering the entire spectrum from immersion to education to entertainment to enrichment.

To learn more about Mad Science, click her e .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas Observer

Some of the Best Chicken Wings in Dallas Come From Around the World

Wings are a highly personal food. Smoky, sweet, spicy, sour or perhaps even naked — there is an abundance of options, and that doesn't even get to the international wing styles dished locally with flavors from Greece, Thailand and other spots on the globe. Eat your heart out with...
DALLAS, TX
bigcityreview.com

10 Best BBQ Restaurants In Dallas, Texas

Texas has created a name for itself as one of the places to find the best mouthwatering BBQs. While Austin might have taken all the fame, Dallas has played a part too. The city might beknow for restaurants and shopping centers as tall as the sky, but it has its share of the best BBQs in Texas. The city offers different styles of BBQ that will tantalize your taste buds. From enormous delicious beef ribs to juicy brisket, spicy sausage, and chicken, there’s something for every barbecue fan. While the options might be endless, here are our top 10 picks for the best BBQ in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mad Science#Viking#Nexstar Media Inc
CW33 NewsFix

Who’s got the best falafel around Dallas?

DALLAS (KDAF) — International holidays are the best, because not only can you participate with your neighbor, you could even be celebrating alongside someone from another country you’ve never met before!. Food is one of those special things in life that has the power to bring people of...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Sports
advocatemag.com

Clarice Tinsley makes painful announcement about son’s death

Broadcaster Clarice Tinsley, featured in the Advocate on multiple occasions, announced the death of her son Steve on social media. Steve died a week ago, she said, from complications of type 1 diabetes at age 44. “He was 5 going on 6 when I met him and 8 when I...
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Where to get the best beef jerky in Dallas, according to Yelp

DALLAS (KDAF) — You know, I don’t know if anyone has ever witnessed someone eating beef jerky with a frown on their face. Some legends even say it’s not possible for someone to be consuming beef jerky and be sad, of course, that’s not scientifically proven but if you’re eating some good beef jerky, you’d probably be more inclined to be happy.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Two New Restaurants to Bring a Bit of Las Vegas to Dallas

Hooper Hospitality Concepts, a Las Vegas-based group, is set to make its Dallas debut with two concepts later this year and early next year. The Saint will be a swank steakhouse and is scheduled to open in fall 2022. Night Rooster, a modern Asian restaurant and bar, should open in early 2023.
DALLAS, TX
Narcity USA

You Can Watch A Baseball Game In A Lazy River At This Texas Stadium

During the summer, it might be hard to choose between all the fun seasonal activities that take place in the Lone Star State. If you're ever near Dallas, you don't have to make the difficult decision between heading to the pool or to the baseball game because Riders Field in Frisco, TX has one of the coolest lazy river experiences that combines the two.
FRISCO, TX
KDAF

KDAF

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy