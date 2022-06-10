ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

Romence Road reconstruction Angling Road to Oakland Drive to feature numerous improvements

By Jerry Malec
go955.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Romence Road reconstruction project from Angling Road to Oakland Drive is set to begin on Monday, June 13, weather and...

go955.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
go955.com

Sewer and road work projects start Monday in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Department of Public Works will be getting underway with two projects that will affect traffic in Battle Creek beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, June 13. Fountain Street West between Washington Avenue South and Meachem Avenue. The road will be closed to...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

City of Portage sells vacant land for new affordable housing

PORTAGE, MI -- The City of Portage sold two parcels of vacant land to an organization working to provide more affordable housing in Kalamazoo County. The Portage City Council approved the sale of two city-owned land parcels for $500 each to Kalamazoo Neighborhood Housing Services, a nonprofit providing homeownership support to Kalamazoo County residents.
PORTAGE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portage, MI
Government
Portage, MI
Traffic
City
Portage, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
mibiz.com

4-story Eastown apartment project halted as construction costs rise

GRAND RAPIDS — Wheeler Development Group LLC has halted plans for a 39-unit, mixed-use apartment development in Grand Rapids’ Eastown neighborhood because of escalating construction costs and interest rates, MiBiz has learned. The four-story Robinson Flats project planned for 1407, 1409 and 1417 Robinson Road SE included retail...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Kalamazoo officials warn residents not to open fire hydrants

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo cautions against the unauthorized opening of fire hydrants for private use. We’re told opening and closing fire hydrants can be dangerous and result in serious injuries. The city also says opening hydrants improperly can bust the pipes underground and cause some households to lose water.
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
go955.com

Thousands lose power as thunderstorms hit southwest Michigan Monday night

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO M/FM) – Thousands in Michigan remain without power this morning, after several waves of thunderstorms and strong winds roared through the state last night and early this morning. As of early morning, Consumers Energy listed 838 customers in Kalamazoo County without power. The first thunderstorm moved...
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

Plainwell Walmart Briefly Closes Due to Register Malfunction

With all the issues Meijer stores in west Michigan have been experiencing, this is the last thing we needed! According to a recent social media post shared around 9:00 a.m. on June 14th, the Plainwell Walmart was forced to temporarily close due to register issues. The post which simply read,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Drive#Ada
WWMTCw

Thousands without power in Michigan amidst rising heat indexes

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thousands are without power in Michigan after severe storms rolled through overnight, and the heat index continues to rise Tuesday and Wednesday. As of 11 a.m., 7,900 residents were without power between the Benton Harbor, Buchanan, and Three Rivers areas, according to Indiana Michigan Power. Severe...
MICHIGAN STATE
go955.com

Consumers Energy preparing for potentially hazardous winds for the rest of Monday as temperatures rise

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Consumers Energy is preparing for damaging straight-line winds and severe thunderstorms that are expected to hit the lower regions of the lower peninsula starting Monday afternoon through late Monday night, with some including heavy rain, hail and winds near 70 mph, resulting in power outages, downed wires and other safety hazards.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
go955.com

AUDIO: Affordable housing a continuing challenge for Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The results of a new survey about the tight housing market in Kalamazoo County shows affordable housing continuing to be the biggest problem. It also showed the public is solidly behind doing something to reduce the shortage, which some believe has become a crisis. The survey found that the most need is in the urban centers in the county, whether that be in Kalamazoo, Portage, Galesburg or any of the built up areas. Emily Petz, with the Upjohn Institute, told the County Board that their analysis shows the problem is getting worse, not better.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
CBS Detroit

Michigan Environmental Group Opposes Natural Gas Plant In Marshall That Could Power 1 Million Homes

An environmental group in Michigan is challenging a proposed natural gas power plant project in Marshall, saying they are concerned about health impacts and climate change. A New York developer is trying to secure a permit to build two natural gas turbines at the Brooks Industrial Park in Marshall, but the fossil fuel plant is not greeted with enthusiasm by everyone in the city. “It’s really now looking at something new approved and put through is just going in the opposite direction,” said Jan O’Connell, Sierra Club Energy Issues Organizer. The Sierra Club and Great Lakes Environmental Law Center are challenging the Marshall...
MARSHALL, MI
go955.com

The City of Otsego to introduce Summer Fun Nights

OTSEGO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Otsego, in partnership with Otsego Public Schools, is set to roll out it’s Otsego Summer Fun Nights events beginning Wednesday, June 15. Organizers say Otsego Summer Fun Nights will take place every Wednesday throughout the summer featuring a free meal...
OTSEGO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy