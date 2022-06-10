Romence Road reconstruction Angling Road to Oakland Drive to feature numerous improvements

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The results of a new survey about the tight housing market in Kalamazoo County shows affordable housing continuing to be the biggest problem. It also showed the public is solidly behind doing something to reduce the shortage, which some believe has become a crisis. The survey found that the most need is in the urban centers in the county, whether that be in Kalamazoo, Portage, Galesburg or any of the built up areas. Emily Petz, with the Upjohn Institute, told the County Board that their analysis shows the problem is getting worse, not better.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO