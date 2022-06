06.12.2022 | 2:00 PM | WRIGHTWOOD – Extreme fire behavior can be seen as a brush fire tears through the mountains near the community of Wrightwood. The fire sparked yesterday evening and quickly blew out of control in the morning. Video shows the intense moments massive flames jump Highway 2. Video also captures the dramatic moments firefighters were forced to immediately retreat, due to the intense flames. Mandatory evacuations are in place for several neighborhoods as firefighters struggle to gain control. New resource orders have been placed for tomorrow morning. As of about 5PM, the fire was mapped just under 800 acres and is 5% contained. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

