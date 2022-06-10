Catching up with Dallas pastor Vernon King Jr and his daughter Harlyn

In 2021, President Joe Biden signed the National Independence Day Act, making June 19 a federal holiday. But that day has been celebrated among Black people in America for over 130 years. Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day, commemorates June 19, 1865, the day that Union Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger rode his horse down to Galveston and told slaves that President Abraham Lincoln two years earlier had signed the Emancipation Proclamation, which declared all enslaved people in rebellious states not under Union control free. The 13th Amendment abolished slavery in the United States in December 1865.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO