Former N.C. band teacher sentenced to 50 years for sex crimes with student

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (TCD) -- A former band teacher found guilty of sex crimes involving a student has been sentenced to at least 50 years in prison.

According to the initial media release from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office published in January 2020, Peter Frank was arrested on 12 counts of felony sex crimes. An investigation reportedly revealed the crimes began in 2003 and most recently in 2019, involving at least six victims.

Last month, the former Roland-Grise Middle School band teacher was found guilty on two counts of first-degree sexual offense, four counts of statutory sex offense with a person who is 13, 14, or 15, one count of sexual activity with a student, seven counts of indecent liberties with a child, and three counts of indecent liberties with a student, WECT-TV reports.

According to The Associated Press, three of Frank’s victims testified during the trial about their relationships with the former band teacher when they were middle school students from 1998 to 2004. One victim, who is now 35 years old, reportedly told the court that while she was in seventh and eighth grade, Frank inappropriately touched her and kissed her.

The Bladen County jury reportedly returned the guilty verdict in less than 30 minutes.

On Tuesday, June 7, Frank was sentenced to at least 50 years in prison and given three consecutive sentences of 200 to 249 months each, according to WECT.