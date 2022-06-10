Clevenger achieves lifelong dream, signs with Montreat College

NEWPORT—More than a decade of hard work and dedication has paid off for Sydney Clevenger as she has signed to continue her basketball career at Montreat College. Clevenger was joined in the Cocke County High School gym by her family, friends, teammates and former coaches for a special ceremony to celebrate her accomplishment.

Her senior season at CCHS was stellar, to say the least, with new marks set and accolades earned. The year had barely begun for the Lady Red when Clevenger notched the 1,000th point of her career during the Sunshine Classic in Daytona Beach. Baskets would continue to fall as she racked up double-digit totals night after night.

Clevenger and her fellow seniors would push Cocke County to a 24-7 record on the year and an appearance in the Region Semifinal. Her consistent scoring and hard-nosed defense would land her on the Twin Lakes All-Conference team, District 2AAA All-Tournament Team and the All-Lakeway Team.

The dream of playing college basketball was planted in Clevenger’s mind at a much earlier age than most. Her steady climb to reaching this point in her career started in the second grade. Throughout travel ball and stops at Centerview Elementary and Parrottsville Elementary, Clevenger honed her craft becoming the scorer that Cocke County needed for the four years of her high school career. She spoke to those in attendance and thanked them all for pushing her to become the player that she is today.

“I started out playing travel ball in second grade, and we won state and nationals in my third grade year. Ever since then this same group has played together, and they have helped me so much along the way,’’ Clevenger said.

She mentioned each of her former coaches by name in her speech before addressing her family who has given so much to see her succeed.

“My mom has pushed me to be where I am and has never given up on me. Even if the money situation wasn’t always there, she always found a way to make it happen. I am so thankful for the support she has given me.”

Clevenger’s coaches thanked her for setting an excellent example on and off the court for the next generation of players that will step on the hardwood at Cocke County High School. Her twin sisters, Brookelyn and Blakelyn, have followed in Clevenger’s footsteps and will take the floor for CCHS next year. Lady Red assistant coach Joshua Welch thanked Clevenger for all that she has done for the program.

“I’ve never met a tougher player or stronger-willed player,” Welch said. “When we got here two years ago the program was around 500, and she really laid the groundwork with her teammates for where this program will go in the future. We can do nothing but thank her for that and wish her the best moving forward.”

Lady Red head coach Chris Mintz echoed Welch’s sentiments, saying that Clevenger has been the backbone of the program that he has led for two years.

“Sydney has been one of the cornerstones of the program for four years, but especially the last two years since we came in. She plays hard, and that’s all you can really ask for as a coach,” Mintz said. “She may make mistakes but doesn’t get down on herself. If she turns the ball over, she’ll go back down and get it or take a charge. She’s an unreal shooter who has brought a lot to our program.”

Mintz said that transitioning from high school basketball to the collegiate level will be difficult but knows that Clevenger has the skill set and work ethic to make a real impact at Montreat College.

“The biggest thing that is going to help her is the fact that she plays hard. Her ability to shoot the ball will be a big benefit as well. She’s not a tall player, but her ability to shoot from range will be key at the college level. All that combined with playing good defense will hopefully add up to a nice career for her.”

Josh Thompson, head coach of the Lady Cavaliers, recruited Clevenger when he was at King University in Bristol. He stepped down from that position in August of 2021, which left Clevenger rethinking her commitment to the university.

Thompson came back to coaching in April of this year and was hired by Montreat. The first phone call he made was to Clevenger. She became his first recruit for a program that is looking to rebuild in the 2022-23 season.

“Sydney is a tough point guard, and that’s the best place to start as far as building a program,” Thompson said. “I was so excited to see that she was still available when I took the Montreat job. We have some building to do at Montreat and having her come is a great place for us to start.”

Thompson expects the Lady Cavaliers to play at a rapid pace next season, very similar to that of the Lady Red. He said that each player will have to earn playing time but feels as if Clevenger checks all of the boxes.

“We like to play an up tempo style and push the ball on offense. We like to shoot the three and do a lot of pressing on the defensive end. That’s what we’re looking to do, and she fits all of that. With recruits coming in we tell them that they have to earn their playing time. I expect her to come in and contribute right away. I know she’s a hard worker who will come in and earn what she needs to earn.”

Clevenger knows that the hard work she has put in most of her life will continue when she steps onto campus in the fall. She shares Thompson’s hope that the Lady Cavaliers can build something special in the years to come.

“King didn’t fit me as well as it did when coach Thompson was there,” Clevenger said. “I didn’t really want to go to a school where it felt like I didn’t fit in. I was so happy when coach Thompson gave me the call and said he was interested in me coming to Montreat. I know it’s not going to be easy, but I’m willing to put the work in. I’ve never been a bench player and don’t plan to be one in college.”

With the support of her family, the sky’s the limit for Clevenger. Clevenger’s mother, Crystal Clevenger, said the commitment it has taken over the years was completely worthwhile after her daughter signed on the dotted line to attend Montreat.

“We have been doing this since second grade with travel ball, and I didn’t even realize that you could start that young. We got into it and along the way it was a lot of discipline for our family,” Clevenger said. “We had to take out time in the summer and rearrange vacations, but in the end it really paid off for her. I’m normally pretty humble, but I can say that I am her number one fan.”

Walking away from the offer made by King University may have seemed like a step into the unknown, but Clevenger said everything has fallen into place for her daughter since that decision was made.

“Coach Thompson was originally at King University in Bristol but had a change in his path. He quit coaching there and things just weren’t going to work out between her and the new coach. When coach Thompson reached out again after taking a position at Montreat, it all seemed to fall in line for her.”

Education is always at the forefront of every parent’s mind, and that is no different for Clevenger. While she is unsure what her daughter’s career path may be after graduation, she feels as if it will be in the business field. Regardless of her decision, Clevenger said she will always be there to support her daughter and the choices she makes.

The women’s basketball team at Montreat is coming off a 12-19 season in the Appalachian Athletic Conference. Clevenger will have the ability to make an immediate impact on a program that Thompson says will be focused on humility and character, while ensuring that student-athletes grow and develop spiritually, academically, socially and athletically.