Indiana man accused of fatally hitting ex with his car after sending her ominous message

INDIANAPOLIS (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man was arrested after allegedly fatally hitting his ex-girlfriend with a car.

According to a news release from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, on Wednesday, June 1, at around 11 a.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of South Rural Street to a report of a bicyclist struck by a car. At the scene, authorities reportedly found 29-year-old Kayla Bowling "laying in the driveway of 3002 S. Rural St., near a bicycle suffering from trauma consistent with being struck by a vehicle."

Bowling was transported to a hospital, but she was pronounced deceased shortly after her arrival, according to police.

Upon further investigation, investigators reportedly identified Kyle Rigdon as the hit-and-run suspect. Rigdon, the victim’s ex-boyfriend, sent Bowling a Facebook message the day before her death saying, "Have fun with [whatever] you got going on tonight. Tomorrow will be the biggest wakeup call of your life," WXIN-TV reports.

Bowling also reportedly told her mother she feared her ex-boyfriend would kill her.

Court documents obtained by WXIN allege Rigdon had stalked and harassed Bowling and even slashed her tires days before.

On June 1, Rigdon reportedly showed up to work and let his employer know he had hurt his girlfriend and requested that his co-worker say he had been at work since 10 a.m., though he didn’t show up until 12 p.m. It was Rigdon’s employer who called police after learning about Bowling’s death, according to WXIN.

On Friday, June 3, Rigdon was arrested, police say. Officers reportedly found Rigdon’s car in the 4100 block of West Michigan Street and followed him until they took him into custody. Upon searching his vehicle, they found a damaged front left bumper along with grass and dirt on the car. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will reportedly make the final charging decision.