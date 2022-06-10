ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indiana man accused of fatally hitting ex with his car after sending her ominous message

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28z9bM_0g7DjuOf00

INDIANAPOLIS (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man was arrested after allegedly fatally hitting his ex-girlfriend with a car.

According to a news release from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, on Wednesday, June 1, at around 11 a.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of South Rural Street to a report of a bicyclist struck by a car. At the scene, authorities reportedly found 29-year-old Kayla Bowling "laying in the driveway of 3002 S. Rural St., near a bicycle suffering from trauma consistent with being struck by a vehicle."

Bowling was transported to a hospital, but she was pronounced deceased shortly after her arrival, according to police.

Upon further investigation, investigators reportedly identified Kyle Rigdon as the hit-and-run suspect. Rigdon, the victim’s ex-boyfriend, sent Bowling a Facebook message the day before her death saying, "Have fun with [whatever] you got going on tonight. Tomorrow will be the biggest wakeup call of your life," WXIN-TV reports.

Bowling also reportedly told her mother she feared her ex-boyfriend would kill her.

Court documents obtained by WXIN allege Rigdon had stalked and harassed Bowling and even slashed her tires days before.

On June 1, Rigdon reportedly showed up to work and let his employer know he had hurt his girlfriend and requested that his co-worker say he had been at work since 10 a.m., though he didn’t show up until 12 p.m. It was Rigdon’s employer who called police after learning about Bowling’s death, according to WXIN.

On Friday, June 3, Rigdon was arrested, police say. Officers reportedly found Rigdon’s car in the 4100 block of West Michigan Street and followed him until they took him into custody. Upon searching his vehicle, they found a damaged front left bumper along with grass and dirt on the car. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will reportedly make the final charging decision.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
truecrimedaily

Indiana couple convicted of beating 8-year-old with jumper cables, choking her to death

MARION COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- A mom and her boyfriend were found guilty of abusing and killing her 8-year-old daughter in 2020. According to WXIN-TV, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Derrick Dale was found guilty of aggravated battery resulting in death, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years old. The trial reportedly lasted three days.
MARION COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

19-Year-Old Woman Arrested, Accused Of Trying To Kill Four People

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Department officers have arrested a woman for her alleged involvement in an early morning shooting on Sunday. IMPD officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to a report of a person shot on the 9200 block of Sussex Terrace, just southeast of the Post Road exit on I-70. Two women suffering from gunshot wounds were located. After being taken to an area hospital, one was in critical condition Sunday afternoon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
SCDNReports

Ohio Road Rage: Man Shoots Driver in Face then Turns Gun on Police

Ohio Road Rage: Man Shoots Driver in FaceSCDN Graphics Department. A man in Ohio entered into a shootout with police after shooting another driver in the face. The shooting occurred in Liberty Township, and the victim was apparently in shock as he acted as though nothing was wrong despite bleeding significantly from his wound.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Fox 59

7 injured overnight in three Indy shootings, arrest made in one

INDIANAPOLIS — Seven people are recovering from injuries after three different shootings across the city overnight. One woman is injured and another is in critical condition after one shooting occurred at an east side apartment complex. Officers were called just before 2 a.m. Sunday to Sussex Terrace and found...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
truecrimedaily

'Filthy' Ohio toddlers found in back seat of hot car as adults allegedly on crack were passed out

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (TCD) -- A 48-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were taken into custody after they were found asleep in a car with twin toddlers in the backseat. According to a criminal complaint, Monroe Police officers were dispatched to the 400 Todhunter after receiving a report of two people passed out in a vehicle. One suspect, Stephanie Sandlin, was in the passenger’s seat of the car and "had to be aroused."
MONROE, OH
truecrimedaily

Indiana woman allegedly tracked boyfriend, hit him with car over cheating allegations

INDIANAPOLIS (TCD) -- A 26-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly fatally striking her 26-year-old boyfriend with a vehicle outside a pub. According to a news release from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, on Friday, June 3, at around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to 3948 E. 82nd St. to a report of a car accident in the parking lot. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Andre Smith underneath a vehicle. Smith was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#Violent Crime#Wxin
truecrimedaily

Indiana dad pleads guilty to beating and killing son who was left shackled in a bathtub

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old man pleaded guilty to murder last week three years after bringing his unconscious son to an emergency room, where he died. Court records show Luis Eduardo Posso Jr. entered the plea Wednesday, June 1. In doing so, his jury trial scheduled to begin August 1 was canceled. According to The Herald-Times, charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, neglect of a dependent, criminal confinement with injury, and battery resulting in injury to someone younger than 14 were all dropped.
FOX59

Court docs: Intoxicated driver slipped out of handcuffs, escaped from squad car after deadly Montpelier crash

MONTPELIER, Ind. – New details have emerged in a Blackford County crash that killed a man and his 5-year-old great-grandson. Police said Brandi Bare, 46, crashed into a home on E. Blaine Street on June 2, killing 74-year-old Jerry “Jake” Michael and 5-year-old Jenson Reynolds. Two others were hurt, including Jenson’s young sister and the […]
MONTPELIER, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
truecrimedaily

Indiana man convicted of killing 26-year-old girlfriend and her 3 young kids

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (TCD) -- A jury found a 22-year-old man guilty this week of killing his girlfriend and her three young children in 2021. According to WANE-TV, Cohen Hancz-Barron was convicted of four counts of murder for the deaths of Sarah Zent, 26, Carter Zent, 5, Ashton Zent, 3, and Aubree Zent, 2. On Thursday, May 19, the jury sided with the prosecutors and agreed to the enhancement of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
FORT WAYNE, IN
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

28K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy