Illinois assistant Geoff Alexander discusses what makes new transfer addition Dain Dainja stand out
By Grant Bricker
saturdaytradition.com
4 days ago
It was announced that Dain Dainja would be transferring to Illinois in December of 2021, and people in Champaign are very excited for what he brings to the table. Obviously Brad Underwood is, but so is assistant coach Geoff...
WCIA — Former Tuscola baseball standout Logan Tabeling is transferring back closer to home. After two seasons at Wright State, Tabeling announced on Twitter he’s committed to Illinois. The 6-foot right hander appeared in 19 games, all in relief, striking out more than a batter an inning but also gave up 20 earned runs in […]
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Memorial Stadium has a new look. The stadium just got new turf, something that head coach Bret Bielema says was a project pushed up almost two years sooner. Bielema said putting in new turf can help with injury prevention and it has some identification with uniqueness to the program right now. Plus, […]
URBANA (WCIA) — The NIL will be coming up on a year and starting in January the rules will be changing once again. The school and coaches can now play a part in deals for their athletes. The Illinois athletic department is still navigating the NIL. Athletic director Josh Whitman says now there will be […]
MINNEAPOLIS - There was optimism in the air and plenty of energy in the building as the University of Minnesota women’s basketball team gathered Monday at Athletes Village for its first practice of the 2022-23 season. There were a lot of new faces, too. Nine of them to be...
Purdue is getting some help at running back for 2022, adding a veteran contributor out of the transfer portal. The commitment comes from RB Kobe Lewis out of Central Michigan. A member of the 2018 recruiting class, Lewis spent 4 seasons in the program before hitting the transfer portal. Lewis...
Lindsay Whalen, head coach of the University’s women’s basketball team, announced on May 19 that the team will add Marwan Miller to their coaching staff for the 2022-23 season. Miller joins the Gopher family after serving as assistant coach at the University of Ohio for six seasons. While...
Champaign, Illinois, has a buffet of things to enjoy. For starters, there's the diverse University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign—home to museums, an arboretum, and a world-famous supercomputer. Champaign also has some of the best city parks in the United States. Crystal Lake Park, in particular, will blow your mind. So,...
The trustee's simultaneous announcement of Mitch Daniels' retirement and the naming of his successor caught many by surprise. Purdue faculty reacts to Mitch Daniels' retirement decision. The trustees' simultaneous announcement of Mitch Daniels' retirement and the naming of his successor caught many by surprise.
It's known by many names; devil's bread, devil's porridge, poison parsley, carrot fern, California fern, winter fern, and others--but you've probably heard the name before. Conium maculatum, or more commonly, poison hemlock. And as for the part about it being able to kill you, if you doubt me, remember what...
(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) yesterday reported 34,001 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 73 additional deaths since the Friday before, June 3rd, 2022. The CDC reports 32 Illinois counties are now rated at the High Community Level for the coronavirus, up from 19 counties the week before. An additional 39 counties are now at the Medium Community Level, which is up from 31 the week before. While most of the High Level counties are north, there are five downstate counties on the list, including Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, and Williamson. Six of the 39 counties in the Medium Level include Lawrence, Wabash, Cumberland, Clark, Coles, and Edgar. The remaining area counties, including Richland and Jasper, are still in the Low Community Level. With COVID-19 numbers back on the rise, everyone is encouraged to continue the health precautions needed to fight the spread of the virus. Go to dph.illinois.gov for more.
A chocolate production facility in Bloomington will expand… creating an additional 200 jobs. Governor JB Pritzker announced the agreement with candymaker Ferrero North America. The company will add to its existing Bloomington factory, which makes chocolate for use in Nestle products like Crunch and 100 Grand bars. The new production line will be the first North American facility for Kinder Bueno products, a premium chocolate bar introduced in the U.S. in 2019.
ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota meteorologist has won more than $75,000 over three days on “Jeopardy!”. Eric Ahasic took home his biggest haul on Wednesday with $35,600 to bring his total winnings to $75,600. He earned $5,000 in Wednesday’s Final Jeopardy! segment, which posed this answer: “A...
(Heart of Illinois ABC)- Residents of Peoria and the Twin-Cities are being reminded by Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White about setting appointments for Drivers License and ID card Services at Peoria Driver Services Facility. These locations include: 13 larger downstate areas and central Illinois Driver Services facilities- Including Peoria-...
The reported reboot of the Richard Irvin campaign looks a lot like how it started. The Aurora mayor and Republican gubernatorial candidate is back to telling people he is Democrats’ “worst nightmare.”. Irvin, speaking with sheriffs in Bloomington Friday, is also back to saying he is intimidating Gov....
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The city of Champaign is taking a new approach to improving nightlife safety. “We thought it was kind-of weird. We asked the bartender, ‘what’s going on? Is that a police officer?’” Davi Rufino said after a night out. It wasn’t a police officer. An unarmed guard walked into a downtown bar […]
The world’s largest Corvette show is returning to its roots this weekend in central Illinois for the first time since the ’70s. Bloomington Gold, known for drawing 2-thousand Corvettes and over 10-thousand people, is returning to Bloomington-Normal Friday and Saturday. The two-day event kicks off Friday night with...
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) – Heat and humidity are on their way to Central Illinois, with possible heat index values up to 110 expected. The McLean Co. Emergency Management Agency (EMA) issued a heat advisory Sunday, which will run from noon Monday until 8 p.m. Wednesday. The EMA warned...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)— The Midcontinent Independent System Operator has issued an advisory for its “Maximum Generation Alert,” for Wednesday, June 15 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. The MISO regulates the flow of electricity over a 15-state region of the electric grid issued the advisory for its...
