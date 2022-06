A heat wave caused electricity use in Texas to reach an all-time high on Sunday, but the state's power grid appeared to hold up without major disruption. Power demand surpassed 75 gigawatts at around 5:15 p.m., surpassing the previous record of 74.8 gigawatts in August 2019. Still, the state's capacity remained well above that, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO