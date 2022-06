John Badman|The Telegraph A farmer sprays his field this week with a herbicide to kill weeds or a pesticide to kill insects, both are used on corn, on Airport Road in Godfrey. According to the USDA the world was already experiencing elevated corn prices before the war in Ukraine. The agency says corn prices have risen 140 percent in the last 18 months. Continued issues in Ukraine, including still rising fuel prices to bring crops to market, will likely drive prices even higher by the fall. Drought in the western United States, and other places in the world, are also a contributing factor to higher crop prices. (John Badman)

GODFREY, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO