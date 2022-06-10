ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Family offering $10k for information on missing University of Chicago student Diwen Fan

By Benjamin leo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — The family of a missing University of Chicago student is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone with information leading to his location. Diwen Fan, 20, left his university dorm room on May 5 and has not been heard from since, according to the family’s lawyer, Yilun Hu, of Haung...

