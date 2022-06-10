KCSO concludes 58th season with Pops in the Park

The skies cleared from the early rain and the wind died just in time for the 380 members of Lemoore High School’s Class of 2000 to mark their passage from their childhood to young adulthood, Thursday evening, in Tiger Bowl. The guests were welcomed in five languages to the ceremonies. Class President Michelle Ruth Johnson spoke in English, Curtis Wayne Jue, Jr. spoke in Chinese, Candida Huizar in Spanish, Caren Renee Carreiro in Portuguese, and Jessieca Saban Santiago in Tagalog. LHS principal Mike Cawley said the event held a special place in his heart – his two sons graduated – and described the class as “truly a class of champions.” The class valedictorian is Kira Loren Krend. Mike Cawley announced the retirement of Richard Coxsey, Lonnie Bellman, and Jim Inglis, who have 100 years of service between them to the students of LHS.

LEMOORE, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO