ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

KCSO concludes 58th season with Pops in the Park

By Contributed Report
Hanford Sentinel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a very nice breezy evening on June 5, 2022, the Kings Symphony Orchestra performed its Pops Concert in the Park for a...

hanfordsentinel.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hanford Sentinel

Looking Back in Lemoore: Freeway 198 opens, a road from Coalinga to Kings River

The skies cleared from the early rain and the wind died just in time for the 380 members of Lemoore High School’s Class of 2000 to mark their passage from their childhood to young adulthood, Thursday evening, in Tiger Bowl. The guests were welcomed in five languages to the ceremonies. Class President Michelle Ruth Johnson spoke in English, Curtis Wayne Jue, Jr. spoke in Chinese, Candida Huizar in Spanish, Caren Renee Carreiro in Portuguese, and Jessieca Saban Santiago in Tagalog. LHS principal Mike Cawley said the event held a special place in his heart – his two sons graduated – and described the class as “truly a class of champions.” The class valedictorian is Kira Loren Krend. Mike Cawley announced the retirement of Richard Coxsey, Lonnie Bellman, and Jim Inglis, who have 100 years of service between them to the students of LHS.
LEMOORE, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Tiger Tea House adds flavor to downtown Hanford

The Tiger Tea House is nestled in a quaint little pocket of downtown Hanford. When you turn the corner onto Irwin Street, you will find shops such as trendy hair salons, little boutiques and one of the most unique tea experiences ever in town. This is not your average sip-and-run...
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Reedley Elk's Lodge hosts 11th annual First Responders Awards

On May 25, Reedley Elk’s Lodge #2699 held its 11th annual First. Responders Appreciation Award Dinner at their lodge. Police Chiefs, Fire Chiefs, and Sequoia Safety Council were asked to submit the names of employees that they would like to recognize, Chiefs from Dinuba, Fowler, Kingsburg, Orange Cove, Parlier, Reedley, Selma and Sanger responded.
REEDLEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Visalia, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hanford, CA
County
Kings County, CA
kprl.com

Black Bears in Morro Bay 06.13.2022

Last Thursday, Morro Bay rescuers extracted a bear from a city storm drain along highway one. The bear was lost and roaming around Morro Bay. Bears have been around the area for thousands of years. That’s why they named the valley, Los Osos. Which means ‘the bears’, in Spanish.
MORRO BAY, CA
KGET

Casino Resort to be built on Kern County Tribal Land

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Newsom signed a tribal-state gaming compact with the Tejon Indian Tribe on Monday which approves of the gambling at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Kern County, according to a press release by the Tejon Indian Tribe. With this compact, 320 acres of the land will be taken to […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Josephine Verdegaal

Josephine Verdegaal went to be with her Lord and Savior. The family sadly announces her peaceful passing on Monday, June 6, 2022. Josephine was a beloved sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend during her incredible 90 years; just one month short of 91. Josephine Ellen (Silva) Verdegaal was born...
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Charles ("Chuck/Papa") Lendrum

Chuck was born on October 28, 1925 in Los Angeles to Charles and Mable Lendrum. He graduated from Washington Union High School in 1943. At age 17, he enlisted in the Coast Guard where he served for four years, initially in the San Francisco Bay area and then in Washington DC. After leaving the Service, Chuck studied business at Armstrong College and graduated with a B.A. Degree in 1949. It was during this time that he met Phyllis Lacey. They married, raised three children, and were blessed to be able to celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary shortly before Phyllis passing in 1999.
HANFORD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Soloist#Kcso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Hanford Sentinel

Gracyn Coleman honors late teammate Marissa Cardona at Kings Fair

Gracyn Coleman never thought she would be showing a pig at the Kings Fair. On June 10, however, Coleman had a special reason to do just that — honor her friend and former teammate at Hanford West High School, Marissa Cardona. Cardona was killed in a car crash in...
HANFORD, CA
FOX26

Jets perform mid-morning air show over Merced

Cameras were rolling as two military jets put on a show over Merced Tuesday morning. At nine o'clock Adrian Ward heard the roar of jet engines. Angel Prado Reyes loves planes. He captured what you might call the finale. "And they just dropped the flares as soon as I pressed...
MERCED, CA
sjvsun.com

Donis, Fresno Fire Chief, surprises, announces retirement

While the first day of Fresno’s notoriously contentious budget hearings were relatively uneventful, Fire Chief Kerri Donis provided the surprise of the day. Donis revealed Monday that she will retire in March 2023 after 27 years of service in the Fresno Fire Department, including the last nine as chief.
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy