Man Arrested After Being Caught in Stolen Vehicle with Ghost Gun and Narcotics

By Patrick Shansoff - patrick@turlockcitynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt about 8:29 pm Tuesday night, a Turlock Police officer near Goodwill, 749 North Golden State Boulevard, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with the vehicle’s multiple occupants and identified them,...

Related
Drunk Driver Arrested After Attempting to Hide From Officers

At about 12:16 am Saturday morning, a Turlock Police officer near the intersection of East Linwood Avenue and Lander Avenue, Turlock, spotted a vehicle driving eastbound at a high rate of speed, so he attempted to make a traffic stop on it. The vehicle made a northbound turn onto Boxwood...
Robbery Suspects Arrested After Police Scanner Listener Spots Their Vehicle

At about 11:31 pm Thursday night, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported robbery that had just occurred at Safeway, 3051 Countryside Drive, Turlock. An officer made contact with the victim at a location different from where the crime occurred, where he was standing by. The victim reported that as he walked out of Safeway, he was surrounded by four male subjects in the parking lot. One of them, later identified as Ethan Culwell-Helton, 19, of Turlock, lifted his t-shirt in a movement the victim believed was to indicate that he had a handgun concealed on him. Culwell-Helton demanded money from the victim and then struck him in the face with an open hand. The victim removed his wallet and another male, later identified as a 17-year old juvenile male of Turlock, took cash from the victim’s hand.
TURLOCK, CA
Repeat Offender Drunk Driver Arrested on Felony DUI

At about 2:46 am Sunday morning, a Turlock Police officer near Turtle Creek Apartments, 1119 Colorado Avenue, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with the vehicle’s two occupants, which included its driver, Manuel Vargas, 27,...
TURLOCK, CA
Woman Arrested on Several Felony Warrants

At about 5:26 am Friday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a security check near the intersection of Gettysburg Street and Dels Lane, Turlock, after Whitney Logsdon, 32, of Turlock, had left her aunt’s house on foot after taking fentanyl, possibly heading to a residence in the 100 block of Almond Avenue known for drug issues.
TURLOCK, CA
Pursuit Suspect Flees on Foot After Vehicle Struck by Innocent Bystander

At about 11:44 pm Friday night, a Turlock Police officer near the intersection of North Golden State Boulevard and West Hawkeye Avenue, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he attempted to make a traffic stop on it. When the officer activated his steady burning red light and siren, the vehicle failed to stop for him and a pursuit ensued northbound on North Golden State Boulevard.
KION News Channel 5/46

Two arrested for possession of concealed loaded shotgun in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Police said they arrested a gang member with a loaded Mossberg .410 shotgun on Saturday, June 11, near North Main Street and Menke Street. Police said they initiated a traffic stop over a vehicle code violation. The driver, Johnny Magallon, 26, was unlicensed with an open container of alcohol. Magallon was The post Two arrested for possession of concealed loaded shotgun in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Woman shot during struggle with sons in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police say a woman is in critical condition after a physical struggle with her own sons led to a shooting Saturday night. Officers were called out to the 200 block of west Byrd Avenue Saturday around 8:45 p.m. They say they found a woman...
FRESNO, CA
ABC10

1 man dead, 1 man injured in shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — One man died in a double shooting in Stockton that happened on Sunday night and is under investigation, according to the Stockton Police Department. Officers responded to the 2000 block of St. Lakes Way to reports of a shooting around 11:10 p.m. Two 26-year-old men were shot. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene and the other man was taken to a local hospital.
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatality Reported in Motorcycle Accident on Merced Falls Road

The California Highway Patrol reported the recent arrest of a driver on suspicion of DUI and other charges after a crash on Merced Falls Road that killed a motorcyclist. The incident took place on May 31, 2022, at approximately 8:25 p.m. and involved a motorcycle and a 2015 Jeep Cherokee.
SNELLING, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pedestrian Accident Involving Farm Tractor in Stanislaus County

The California Highway Patrol reported a major injury tractor crash involving a pedestrian on Keyes Road on the afternoon of Monday, June 13, 2022. The traffic collision was said to have taken place shortly before 2:00 p.m. at East Keyes Road and Santa Fe Avenue in Stanislaus County. Details on...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Merced store clerk assaulted during beer run, cops say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced police say they are investigating a robbery and assault at a popular convenience store overnight. They responded to the 7-11 in the 1800 block of R Street just before midnight Friday. Officers say the store’s clerk told them two Hispanic males entered the store and grabbed two cases of beer. He also reported that he attempted to stop them from leaving without paying, so he went to the front door to block their exit. Investigators say that’s when one of the suspects punched him in the face, and they then fled the area.
MERCED, CA
ABC10

Man shot leaving friend's home in Elk Grove, police say

ELK GROVE, Calif. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Elk Grove. The Elk Grove Police Department said the shooting happened early Sunday morning around 1 a.m. along the 10,000 block of Upshaw Way. The man was leaving a friend's house when he was shot by one or two suspects, police said.
ELK GROVE, CA

