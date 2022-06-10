ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turlock, CA

Woman Arrested After Robbing Cost Less

By Patrick Shansoff - patrick@turlockcitynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt about 5:10 pm Wednesday evening, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported robbery at Cost Less Food Company, 255 West Main Street, Turlock. The reporting party and manager of the business stated that the responsible female, Sonya Muzquiz, 31, of Turlock, and...

Comments / 13

Green Achers
4d ago

So... if she wouldn't have assaulted the store worker... it wouldn't have been a crime? What is the heck is wrong with every citizen of California? This lawless State is costing all the hardworking and honest people. Stand up for what's right Sleepy citizens!

