O’Fallon Around Town — June 16 edition

Friday, June 17

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412. facebook.com/shiloheagles545

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and several side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229 or facebook.com/KnightsOfColumbus4239

▪ The Music of Whitney Houston — 7:30 p.m. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Vocalist Amanda Cole joins the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra for this stunning tribute to the most-awarded female artist of all time: Whitney Houston. Get ready for a night of classic hits like “Saving All My Love For You,” “How Will I Know,” “Where Do Broken Hearts Go?” and “I Will Always Love You.” slso.org

Saturday, June 18

▪ Vine Street Market at O’Fallon Station — 8 a.m. to noon. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruits, eggs, cheese and meats. A selection of bakers and sweet treats along with coffee, craft brew beverages and artisans. Live music, patio seating, food truck on site. Bicycle and pet friendly. 618-624-0139 or ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market .

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Book donations accepted during the sale and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Masks required at the sale. 618-667-2133.

▪ Strawberry Festival — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 111 O’Fallon Troy Road, O’Fallon. There will be a light lunch and individual strawberry desserts for sale with hamburgers and hot dogs. Pies can be preordered by calling 618-632-6168. There will be games and a bounce house fort he kids. All are welcome. Handicapped accessible.

▪ O’Fallon Metro-East NAACP Branch Juneteenth Celebration — 1-2:30 p.m. O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. There will be a guest speaker, book reading, book giveaway, storytelling and refreshments.

Wednesday, June 22

▪ Music in the Park Summer Concert Series : George Portz & the Friends of Bluegrass — 7-8:30 p.m. Klucker Hall (Upstairs), 14 Park Drive, Shiloh. Free parking. Sponsored by Village of Shiloh. 618-632-1022, ext. 119.

▪ Whitaker Music Festival 2022 Concert Series: Annie and the Fur Trappers — 7 p.m. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. Entry at 5 p.m. The Whitaker Music Festival offers a lineup of free Wednesday evening concerts under the stars. Pack a picnic and enjoy the beauty of the Garden grounds in summertime bloom as you listen to the tunes and rhythms of an eclectic rotation of artists from week to week. Live music will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays through Aug. 3. Free admission entry begins at 5 p.m. Last entry is at 8:15 p.m. Advance reservations required. mobot.org/whitaker

Thursday, June 23

▪ ‘Nashville Live at The Sheldon’ featuring Ray Stephenson and Erin Enderlin — 7:30 p.m. The Sheldon Ballroom, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. The Sheldon and Stellar Gigs are pleased to present “Nashville Live at The Sheldon,” featuring Erin Enderlin and Ray Stephenson. Formerly “Nashville Live in Grand Center,” the series has presented numerous artists in intimate venues throughout the Grand Center Arts District, recreating the unique up-close and personal musical experiences found in the small venues of Nashville, where contemporary country stars hone their craft as they strive to make it in the business. thesheldon.org

Friday, June 24

▪ Neko Case — 8 p.m. The Sheldon Concert Hall, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Neko Case is the consummate career artist–fearless and versatile, with a fierce work ethic and a constant drive to search deeper within herself for creative growth. 314-533-9900 or thesheldon.org .

Other area happenings

▪ Injury Free Running Clinic — 5:30 p.m. the last Wednesday of each month through December. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Outpatient Therapy clinic, 209 Rec Plex Drive, O’Fallon. The clinic supports current runners and those wishing to start on how to run safely and improve performance. Free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required. hshs.org/StElizabeths/Events/Community/Injury-Free-Running-Clinic-2022

▪ Miss O’Fallon Scholarship Pageant — 6 p.m. Saturday, July 30. O’Fallon Township High School Milburn Auditorium, 650 Milburn School Road, O’Fallon. Would you like to be the next Miss O’Fallon? This is the 100th anniversary and it will be an exciting year. As Miss O’Fallon you are a representative of the City attending ribbon cutting ceremonies, speaking at city council meetings, attending Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day events, speaking at O’Fallon grade schools and attending various other events in neighboring communities. Scholarships are awarded to the winner as well as first and second runners-up. Contestants must live within the OTHS School District 203, have a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.5 and be 17 by Dec. 31, 2022, and not over the age of 21. For further information, contact Kristy Schulte by email at MissOFallon@gmail.com .