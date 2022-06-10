ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, NE

YNT Athlete of the Year finalist Urkoski is off to Doane

By Sports Editor Ken Kush
York News-Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOLK – The High Plains Storm’s Lane Urkoski put in the work it takes to compete in three sports at the high school level. During his senior season, Urkoski was on the football field for the Storm, he was High Plains’ main offensive threat on the basketball court, during the spring...

yorknewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
York News-Times

Kassidy Stuckey is YNT Female Athlete of the Year

YORK – Kassidy Stuckey placed herself firmly in the discussion among Nebraska’s elite distance runners in 2021-22 thanks to strong seasons in cross country and track. That performance – combined with her perseverance to battle back from an injury during basketball season to carve out a role for the Dukes during their run to the state tournament in the winter – helped the York sophomore become the 17th York News-Times Female Athlete of the Year on Monday night.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

High school sweethearts celebrate 75 years of marriage

YORK -- Everyone knows of those small town high school sweethearts that just can’t get enough of each other. Melvin and JoAnn Reetz of York have been gushing over one another for 75 years and their love for one another keeps on growing. Melvin and JoAnn both attended York...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Tonniges to lead museum transition efforts this summer

YORK -- This summer, Genevieve Tonniges of York will be working as the Anna Bemis Palmer Museum Fellow to organize the museum collections and prepare temporary displays in the Anna Bemis Palmer Archives and Classroom building at 520 North Grant. Tonniges will be graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Senator Mark Kolterman reviews his eight years as District 24 senator

SEWARD -- Nebraska State Senator Mark Kolterman of Seward was the keynote speaker at a recent Seward Rotary Club meeting. He talked about his last eight years of representing District 24 at the Nebraska Legislature. Kolterman, a lifelong resident of Seward and District 24, is in his last year as...
SEWARD, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Fullerton, NE
City
York, NE
City
Polk, NE
York, NE
Sports
State
Nebraska State
York News-Times

Four Corners Health District jumps to COVID red zone

YORK – While time was spent (and enjoyed) in the green zone (which indicates low levels of community transmission of COVID-19), it now appears the Four Corners Health District is back up in the red zone which indicates a high level of community transmission of COVID. This is the...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Jun. 14, 2022 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wednesday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Woman accused of assaulting deputies

YORK – A 19-year-old woman from Kansas City, Mo., is accused of assaulting deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department. Angelique Herrington appeared this past week for arraignment in York County District Court, before Judge James Stecker. According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s...
YORK COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Athlete Of The Year#Ynt Athlete
York News-Times

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2022 in York, NE

The York area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

York Farmer's Market opens for the season

YORK -- The York Farmer’s Market has returned for the summer, providing locals with farm-to-table produce, meat, and home décor. The Market is open on Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.. Even though vendors don’t open until five community members still pace the sidewalks until the opening bell rings as they browse and make sure they are the first in line to get the best steals.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

City’s downtown street work will begin June 20

YORK – The postponed downtown street work will now begin June 20, according to the public works department. During the week of June 20, Lincoln and Grant Avenues will be covered with a new layer of asphalt. Crews will rework some of the patches on June 20 and then the asphalt equipment will roll the new layer of asphalt the following three days.
YORK, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
York News-Times

Arraignment held in 8-count drug case

YORK – Arraignment proceedings were held in York County District Court for Jeremy Matthews, 22, of Denver, Colo., who is charged with eight offenses in a case involving illegal drugs, weapons and driving under the influence. This case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was...
YORK COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

York woman charged with 14 counts after search warrant is served

YORK – Paula Underwood, 50, of York, has been charged with 14 criminal counts after a search warrant was served in York. According to court documents, a residential search warrant was served in the 3100 Block of South Lincoln Avenue. The warrant was limited to a basement of a residence, its outbuildings and sheds.
YORK, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy