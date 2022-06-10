Stephanie Byers, First Transgender Lawmaker in Kansas, Will Not Seek a Second Term

Kansas School District Ramps Up System for Tracking Threats. WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW/KNS) - Weeks after a deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, a Kansas school district is ramping up its system for tracking threats. Wichita schools already have a process in place to identify students who present a potential threat to themselves or others. This might involve aggressive or violent outbursts, self-harm or other troubling behavior. Next school year, officials will have new software designed to better track those cases if students move from one school to another. Terri Moses is director of safety services for Wichita schools. She says a team of psychologists, counselors and social workers goes into action any time a threat is made. “If you have a second-grader that says, ‘I’m going to do something,’ … Did they hear it on TV, especially after you’ve had an incident like we had?,” she said. Wichita plans to use about $78,000 of its federal COVID-relief funds on the new threat assessment software.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 19 HOURS AGO