Kansas State

Stephanie Byers, First Transgender Lawmaker in Kansas, Will Not Seek a Second Term

Kansas Public Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first openly transgender lawmaker in Kansas will not seek another term in the Kansas House. Representative Stephanie Byers, a Wichita Democrat, is also the first transgender Native American woman elected to a state legislature, and one of few Native Americans in the Kansas House or Senate. The Kansas...

kansaspublicradio.org

Kansas Public Radio

Kansas and Missouri Could (and Should) Help Rein in Medical Debt, Researchers Say

Kansas and Missouri don’t do enough to protect their residents from racking up medical bills, researchers say. A new project from the University of Arizona and University of Utah and the Pew Charitable Trusts digs into consumer protections for people getting medical care. Both states have weak policies, the...
Kansas Public Radio

Headlines for Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Kansas School District Ramps Up System for Tracking Threats. WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW/KNS) - Weeks after a deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, a Kansas school district is ramping up its system for tracking threats. Wichita schools already have a process in place to identify students who present a potential threat to themselves or others. This might involve aggressive or violent outbursts, self-harm or other troubling behavior. Next school year, officials will have new software designed to better track those cases if students move from one school to another. Terri Moses is director of safety services for Wichita schools. She says a team of psychologists, counselors and social workers goes into action any time a threat is made. “If you have a second-grader that says, ‘I’m going to do something,’ … Did they hear it on TV, especially after you’ve had an incident like we had?,” she said. Wichita plans to use about $78,000 of its federal COVID-relief funds on the new threat assessment software.
TOPEKA, KS

