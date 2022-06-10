ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings June 9 – June 10

inforney.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeputies charged D’Shawn Marcelle Brown, 19, of Tyler, with assault of pregnant person, domestic abuse battery strangulation, attempt second-degree murder aggravated criminal damage property, and domestic abuse with child endanger. Brown was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on bonds totaling $15,000. Deputies charged Joseph Gregory Gilliam,...

www.inforney.com

easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Monday, Hopkins County arrested 62-year-old Ronald Joe Bush for three sex crimes against children. They booked him for Continuous Trafficking of a Person, Sexual Assault of a Child, and Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact. They released no other details, and there is no bond set. The bond is...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Issues Warrant For Forgery Suspect

The Titus County Sheriff’s Office wants Krystal Nicole Collier for the Forgery of a Financial Instrument. If you know the whereabouts of Ms. Collier, please contact the Northeast Texas Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 577-TIPS (8477). Remember, all we want is your tip information and never your name. If your tip information leads to an arrest, you could receive a CASH REWARD of UP TO $1,000.00.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Smith County authorities still searching for armed, aggravated robbery suspect

Smith County authorities are looking for a suspect who allegedly threatened a Tyler area convenience store employee and customer during an aggravated robbery last week. Around 1:15 a.m. on June 8, Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a robbery at the store in the 11400 block of Highway 64. The suspect came into the store with a handgun, pointed it at an employee and customer. The suspect demanded money from the cash register and made the employee and customer lay on the floor, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Three suspects arrested in police chase after allegedly stealing vehicle

Four suspects were involved in a police pursuit Sunday night after allegedly stealing a vehicle in Lindale and three arrests were made as of Monday afternoon, authorities said. A manhunt was underway Monday morning after the late night chase. The pursuit started at 11:51 p.m. near County Roads 433 and...
LINDALE, TX
101.5 KNUE

Kilgore, Texas K-9 Officer Sniffing Out More Than Just Drug Busts

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, we don’t deserve dogs, their loyalty and unconditional love is amazing. But as we also know dogs can be very intelligent and when trained properly can become fantastic at specific tasks such as sniffing out drugs for law enforcement. We often post about law enforcement in an attempt to help them with cases here in East Texas but this is all about how Kilgore, Texas K-9 officer is a tremendous helper beyond just sniffing out drugs.
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Van Zandt County deputy arrested, claims drugs found were evidence

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A deputy with the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Saturday on drug-related charges. Jon Phillips was arrested Saturday and booked into the Hopkins County Jail on three charges: possession of a controlled substance >=200g<400g, possession of a controlled substance <1g, possession of marijuana <2oz.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Three suspects arrested in connection with stolen vehicle pursuit near Lindale

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Lindale police said multiple suspects have been arrested who are believed to be connected to a car theft. According to Capt. Brent Chambers, Lindale police were initially alerted to the report of a stolen vehicle by the office of Smith County Pct. 5 Constable that a suspect with a stolen vehicle was heading into Lindale. After pursuing the vehicle, Chambers said officers observed three males jump out of the vehicle on Harvey Road.
LINDALE, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLTV

Quitman woman accused of spitting in casket charged with felony

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Quitman woman has been arrested after she was accused of spitting on a corpse at a Tyler funeral home. Laurie Lynn Hinds, 51, is charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse. She was arrested on the charge June 5 and posted a $2,500 bond the next day.
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jun 14)

Monday night at 8:20, police conducted a traffic stop in the 200-block of Martin Luther King Drive on a 2008 Red Dodge passenger car for operating with a defective high-mounted stop lamp. The driver was Keitric Zonderius Reynolds, 30, of Paris. Officer detected an odor of marijuana, and Reynolds acknowledged that he had marijuana on his person and removed a clear bag with a green leafy substance from a pocket of his shorts. They also found a clear bag containing 37 different colored pills and a clear bag containing six individually packaged clear bags with a white powdery substance. Field tests of the drugs were positive for cocaine and ecstasy. Reynolds was issued a citation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a baggy containing marijuana, and arrested and charged with Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1, less than four grams (cocaine), and Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2, less than 400 grams (ecstasy).
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

Winnsboro Police Department Media Report — June 6-12, 2022

Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week of June 6-12, 2022 included:. William Jesters, 30 years of age, of Quitman was arrested on June 6, 2022, for possession of drug paraphernalia. Shaunin Maynard, 40 years of age, of...
WINNSBORO, TX
KLTV

Citizen sues to remove jailed Smith County constable from office

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A private citizen has filed a petition asking for the removal of Curtis Traylor-Harris as the constable of Smith County Pct. 1. According to state law, the process of removing an elected official from office must begin with a petition being filed by a private citizen in the district court where the officer resides, or where the alleged cause of removal occurred. The plaintiff is requesting Traylor-Harris’ removal from office pending a jury trial, as well as a temporary suspension of duties and salary for Traylor-Harris.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

VIEWER VIDEO: Kilgore hotel completely destroyed by fire

For 2nd time, all aldermen no-show for Coffee City Council meeting. "I strongly feel that if you're voted in by the city, you should fulfill that obligation like myself. This has been overwhelming, it's been very taxing on my life, my personal life, my finances. But I chose to do this," Mayor Frank Serrato said.
KILGORE, TX

