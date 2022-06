Prices at the pump seem to be soaring this summer with the national average hitting an all time record of over $5 per gallon for regular gasoline. Texas is actually averaging much lower at $4.66 per gallon, according to AAA, but this is still exorbitantly higher than years past. We take a look at the best ways to save at the pump and keep your wallet topped off this season.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO