This weekend only: Save up to $2,000 on smart TVs with this Best Buy sale

By Patrick Farmer
Android Central
Android Central
 4 days ago

Once again, a massive Best Buy sale has appeared to make my job easy. From now until this Sunday, June 12th at 11:59pm CST, the retailer is serving up some massive price cuts on tech gifts and appliances online. Marketed as a 3-day sales event for "dads and grads", there are indeed products for just about every type of person here, from video games and smartwatches to refrigerators and — perhaps most notably — smart TVs.

We were blown away to see some of the TV deals included in this Best Buy sale. We'll share a few of our favorites below, but don't forget to take a look at the complete sale before making any final decisions. It's Best Buy, so you might start out shopping for a TV and end up with a brand new washing machine.

The weekend sale includes offers like a whopping $2,000 off the Sony 85" Bravia 8K UHD Smart TV and an impressive $620 discount on the stunning Hisense 75" Class A6 Series 4K UHD Smart TV (which usually retails for $1,299.99). Whether you're shopping for a Father's Day gift, rewarding a recent graduate, or simply upgrading the home theater, there's probably a discounted smart TV just waiting for you to find it. Without any further ado, here are some of the best smart TV deals found in the Best Buy 3-Day sale.

Best Buy 3-Day Sale — Smart TV deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kcLh1_0g7DeyXG00

Sony 65" A8H Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $2,499.99 $1,374.99 - Save $1,125

This 65-inch Sony TV boasts a self-illuminating OLED panel and 4K Ultra HD resolution alongside ultra-thin bezels and a sleek, unobtrusive design. This weekend only, you can get this high-end A8H Series TV for $1,125 off if you shop at Best Buy. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=265jrE_0g7DeyXG00

Sony 85" Bravia XR 8K UHD Google Smart TV: $7,999.99 $5,999.99 - Save $2,000

Big, bold, and beautiful, this 85-inch Google Smart TV will upscale your favorite entertainment to stunning 8K and make motion blur a thing of the past with XR Motion Clarity processing. With a standard retail price of around $8,000, this TV isn't exactly cheap, but a generous price cut of $2,000 should help soften the blow. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EIZIZ_0g7DeyXG00

Toshiba 55" Class M550 Series 4K UHD Fire Smart TV: $799.99 $449.99 - Save $350

If you want something a little more affordable, Toshiba's M550 Series offers excellent bang for your buck with enhanced 4K resolution, Auto Low Latency Mode for gaming, and a bezel-less display to maximize screen space. Best Buy is currently slashing $350 off the price of the TV, bringing it down to just $449.99. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w4qqT_0g7DeyXG00

TCL 75" Class 4 Series HDR UHD Roku TV: $1,299.99 $699.99 - Save $600

The TCL Class 4 Series comes complete with stunning 4K Ultra HD picture quality, HDR for vibrant colors, and hundreds of free live TV channels, thanks to Roku streaming. Pick up the smart TV before Sunday night via Best Buy and you'll receive instant savings of $600. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44H4xq_0g7DeyXG00

Samsung 85" Frame Series 4K Tizen Smart TV: $4,299.99 $3,299.99 - Save $1,000

If you want a high-end, feature-packed smart TV that doubles as a work of art, then Samsung's Frame Series is for you. This 85-inch smart TV boasts stunning QLED picture quality and Art Mode, which turns the TV into a work of art whenever you aren't using it. Best Buy is currently dropping $1,000 off the price tag, all weekend long. View Deal

If you're looking for a gift idea and these discounted smart TVs aren't doing the trick, the Best Buy Father's Day sale also includes a wide variety of smartwatches and fitness trackers that dad is sure to love.

