Android 13 Beta 3.1 is already here and really wants your feedback

Google released Android 13 Beta 3.1 on June 10, 2022, just two days after the initial release of Android 13 Beta 3.

This minor release only includes a fix for the feedback app, which was not available to some beta participants in Beta 3.

Google encourages anyone in the Android 13 beta program to regularly submit feedback regarding broken apps or other tidbits of note.

Not two days after the availability of Android 13 Beta 3 comes another new version, this time known as Android 13 Beta 3.1. That minor bump to the version number includes one major change: a fix to the feedback app which, apparently, was not available to some beta participants in the original Beta 3 release.

Given that the entire purpose of a beta program is to test software and provide feedback to help fix bugs and finalize design decisions, the importance of having a working feedback app is paramount to the program's success. Android 13 Beta 3.1 doesn't appear to have any other major changes of note, as the changelog suggests.

Android 13 Beta 3 marks the platform stability release for Android 13, meaning Google has finalized all the new developer APIs and app-facing behaviors, so app developers can now test their apps in the beta with confidence that nothing new should break between now and the final release of Android 13, which is expected to launch later this Summer or early in the Fall on many of the best Android phones .

That's not to say there are no bugs in the current version of Android 13, as Google's bug list points out several things that still need to be ironed out. If you've got one of the many supported phones, you can even install Android 13 on your phone right now. Of course, the best phone to do that with is a Pixel 6, which has all the beta programs available for it the moment Google releases them.

