AOC and Matt Gaetz spar on Twitter: 'Bad haircut in a cheap suit'



R ep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is sparring with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Twitter.

The clash began on Thursday with the New York congresswoman reacting to Gaetz saying that Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) is "unable" to perform his congressional duties without bringing his personal grief of losing his son to suicide to the job.

"[Raskin] is a greater statesman, Congressman, human being than most of us. History will remember him," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted in response to a clip of the comments posted on Twitter. "Tommy was a remarkable person and testament of his parents' love. Gaetz is a bad haircut in a cheap suit, a feat of mediocrity given that he's here on papa's money. Bye."



Gaetz shot back with a list.

"1. A lot of people like my hair. 2. My suits are cheap. Not sorry. 3. Stop trying to date me. I'm married," Gaetz tweeted .

The exchange stretched into Friday with a pair of tweets from Ocasio-Cortez alluding to findings presented by the Jan. 6 committee, of which Raskin is a member, that some GOP members asked President Donald Trump for a pardon after the Capitol riot.



"Hey @mattgaetz while I have you responding to my tweets, can you respond to one more for me: Did you ever ask Trump for a pardon? Let me know in the replies! You clearly know where the button is," the congresswoman tweeted.

She added, "That also includes anyone in the White House or Trump Admin! Just so we're clear. Lmk!!"

In addition, Ocasio-Cortez drew attention to Gaetz and other GOP members after the Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee tweeted "All. Old. News." during the Jan. 6 prime-time hearing.

"Oh, so if it's old news surely you wouldn't mind reminding us which of your members sought pardons after the attack. … So who were they?" she tweeted . "Was it [Rep. Andrew] Clyde? [Rep. Paul] Gosar? Gaetz? [Rep. Jim] Jordan? [Rep. Lauren] Boebert? Greene? Others? Please remind us, which of your current sitting members sought pardons after the attack? In addition to [Rep. Scott Perry] of course."

Perry was the only Republican specifically named by Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) as someone who allegedly sought a pardon, though she said there were others. "The notion that I ever sought a Presidential pardon for myself or other Members of Congress is an absolute, shameless, and soulless lie," Perry said in a tweet on Friday.