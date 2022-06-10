ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

AOC and Matt Gaetz spar on Twitter: 'Bad haircut in a cheap suit'

By Misty Severi
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SeRzW_0g7DeW1200


R ep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is sparring with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Twitter.

The clash began on Thursday with the New York congresswoman reacting to Gaetz saying that Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) is "unable" to perform his congressional duties without bringing his personal grief of losing his son to suicide to the job.

"[Raskin] is a greater statesman, Congressman, human being than most of us. History will remember him," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted in response to a clip of the comments posted on Twitter. "Tommy was a remarkable person and testament of his parents' love. Gaetz is a bad haircut in a cheap suit, a feat of mediocrity given that he's here on papa's money. Bye."


SIX NOTABLE MOMENTS FROM THE HOUSE JAN. 6 COMMITTEE'S PRIME-TIME HEARING

Gaetz shot back with a list.

"1. A lot of people like my hair. 2. My suits are cheap. Not sorry. 3. Stop trying to date me. I'm married," Gaetz tweeted .

The exchange stretched into Friday with a pair of tweets from Ocasio-Cortez alluding to findings presented by the Jan. 6 committee, of which Raskin is a member, that some GOP members asked President Donald Trump for a pardon after the Capitol riot.


"Hey @mattgaetz while I have you responding to my tweets, can you respond to one more for me: Did you ever ask Trump for a pardon? Let me know in the replies! You clearly know where the button is," the congresswoman tweeted.

She added, "That also includes anyone in the White House or Trump Admin! Just so we're clear. Lmk!!"

In addition, Ocasio-Cortez drew attention to Gaetz and other GOP members after the Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee tweeted "All. Old. News." during the Jan. 6 prime-time hearing.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"Oh, so if it's old news surely you wouldn't mind reminding us which of your members sought pardons after the attack. … So who were they?" she tweeted . "Was it [Rep. Andrew] Clyde? [Rep. Paul] Gosar? Gaetz? [Rep. Jim] Jordan? [Rep. Lauren] Boebert? Greene? Others? Please remind us, which of your current sitting members sought pardons after the attack? In addition to [Rep. Scott Perry] of course."

Perry was the only Republican specifically named by Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) as someone who allegedly sought a pardon, though she said there were others. "The notion that I ever sought a Presidential pardon for myself or other Members of Congress is an absolute, shameless, and soulless lie," Perry said in a tweet on Friday.

Comments / 29

Ashley Robbins
2d ago

She can only go after the doers as she has done nothing, that’s all she’s got! Sad bartender that needs a life!

Reply(1)
7
HaPpYCaMpER
3d ago

He’s not in her league lol. When is this trafficker going to jail anyway?

Reply
17
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Schumer sends letter to Fox News asking network to stop amplifying ‘Great Replacement’ theory

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sent a letter to Fox News executives urging them to stop amplifying the “Great Replacement theory” after a shooting in Buffalo, New York left 10 people dead. Mr Schumer, who represents New York in the US Senate, sent the letter to Fox Corporation chairman Ruper Murdoch, executive chairman and chief executive Lachlan Murdoch, Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott and president and executive editor Jay Wallace asking them to “cease and desist” amplifying the “Great Replacement” theory. The racist theory postulates that Democrats and other shadowy elites, including Jewish people, want to supplant white...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aoc#Republicans#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#The House Jan#Wh
Fox News

'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg refers to House Republicans as 'domestic terrorists'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg on Thursday referred to Republicans in the House of Representatives as "domestic terrorists." Her comment came during the show's opening segment as the liberal co-hosts discussed the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act, which passed the House Wednesday with only one Republican, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., voting with all Democrats in favor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Here are the five House Republicans who broke ranks and voted for gun control

Five Republicans joined almost every Democrat in the House of Representatives to pass legislation that would prevent people who pose a danger to themselves or others from obtaining a firearm. The House voted on Wednesday for the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act, which would set up a procedure to allow for federal courts to issue extreme risk protection orders, which prevent people who pose a threat either to themselves or to other people from obtaining a firearm. Family members or law enforcement officers would be allowed to petition for a such an order. Many states have so-called “red-flag...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Mo Brooks unloads after Fox News host says there’s no evidence of 2020 election fraud

Republican Congressman Mo Brooks was sent into a conniption by a Fox News host who insisted accurately that there was no evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.Appearing on “Fox News Sunday”, Mr Brooks was interviewed by Sandra Smith, who asked the congressman what Mr Trump had asked him to do after the 2020 election, and why he thought the ex-president had un-endorsed him in his current Senate campaign.Mr Brooks replied that between last September and the unendorsement, he and Mr Trump had many conversations that revolved around the idea that the ex-president could be reinstated in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
211K+
Followers
65K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy