Glenn County supervisor announces resignation effective June 22

A domestic abuse lawsuit is moving to the trial phase against the Ukiah police chief and Mendocino County, five years after initial complaints were reported. Former Mendocino County deputy probation officer, Amanda Carley, filed a suit against Chief Noble Waidelich and the county in 2017 related to years of alleged domestic abuse. Carley had initially denied the abuse but eventually came forward after moving out of the house the couple had bought together. It is common for victims of abuse to deny the abuse is happening. When she did report the abuse, the county investigated Carley for deceit which led to her demotion within the probation department. Waidelich was a detective at the time and has since been promoted. He is now the Police Chief for Ukiah. The complaint lists 13 causes of action against the defendants, including Waidelich for domestic battery and the county for unjust retaliation. After a court error and dismissal of the defense’s arguments, a judge has set a trial date for September 26th.

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO