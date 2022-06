DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police have confirmed that a person has died from a gunshot wound after a shooting on North Bell Street. After Dothan patrol arrived on the scene just before 4 p.m., they say they saw a man with a wound in his upper torso/chest. After CPR was attempted and ambulances arrived, he was then taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

12 HOURS AGO