25th Keli Wagner Lady Angler Tournament set to kick off in Morehead City

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — D.H. Conley announced Tuesday that Shannon McLaughlin has been named the school’s athletic director, and former Viking great Kendrick Greene has been named the new boy’s basketball coach. McLaughlin and Greene are taking over positions previously held by Rob Maloney, who in May was named director of athletics for Pitt County […]
KINSTON, N.C. – The Wood Ducks are hosting the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on July 2nd with the first pitch at 5 pm and gates opening at 4 pm. In the spirit of picnics and Independence Day, the Wood Ducks are offering an exclusive experience. Fans don’t miss out on an All You Can Eat picnic on […]
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The participants in the 64th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament aren’t only trying to land the big fish, they have a goal to beat, too. Here is the current leaderboard going into Tuesday’s fishing. There were 38 boats on the water as the threat of bad weather has the […]
GREENVILLE, N.C. – The ECU Athletics community is mourning the loss of William “Bill” Cain, who passed away Wednesday, June 8 at the age of 88. Cain, who was inducted into the university’s athletics hall of fame in 1997, played football for three seasons from 1957-59 under the legendary Jack Boone. A walk-on to the football team, […]
NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – The North Carolina Symphony returns to Tryon Palace to perform a free concert on the South Lawn on June 23, 2022, beginning at 7:30 p.m. The Symphony’s program features a special Juneteenth Freedom Celebration with special comments given by Sharon Bryant, Tryon Palace African American Outreach Coordinator. Tryon Palace is […]
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The 64th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament is officially underway. The tournament announced that 266 boats are competing for a record purse of $5,858,875. There are 246 teams fishing today with 20 boats taking a layday. You can follow all the action on the Big Rock Twitter account. There […]
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready fashionistas. A new clothing boutique is coming to Greenville on July 15. Apricot Lane Boutique is an upcoming clothing boutique coming in July with all types of fashion needs for those looking to wear something new. The owner, Carrington Bailey, goes into detail about what they have to offer […]
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready for fun in the park. On Friday, from 6-9 p.m. Greenville Grooves will be held at Town Common in Greenville. The event will feature Carrolll Dashiell in honor of African American Music Appreciation Month. The music will be Motown and R&B-themed. It will also feature food trucks, vendors and […]
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Changes and renovations to Pitt County offices in the Uptown area could be coming soon, and that includes the Pitt County Courthouse. Project plans indicate a sixth district courtroom will be added to the courthouse. The sixth court is currently in Farmville. “We’re gonna try to move those folks back into […]
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With these scorching temperatures outside, everyone’s doing anything they can to stay cool. Two air conditioning companies say the key to making sure you have good running A/C is to keep up the maintenance. “First thing you can do is have maintenance, having a maintenance contract cleaning the units up, making […]
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The old saying goes that when it rains, it pours. That was never more the case — literally and figuratively — than Sunday with the season on the line for the East Carolina University baseball team. Win or go home: Texas victory forces deciding game Texas advanced to its 38th College […]
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets forward Montrezl Harrell is facing a felony drug charge after authorities said they found vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop. Harrell, 28, from Tarboro, was pulled over in Richmond, Kentucky, by a state trooper May 12 for driving behind a vehicle too closely, news […]
RHODESTOWN, N.C. (WNCT) – One fire department in Eastern North Carolina is getting a brand new fire station to help better serve their growing community. The Rhodestown Volunteer Fire Department, located in the Jacksonville area, plans to build the station at the intersection of Highway 258 and 111. Their current station has five bays and […]
BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office has increased its reward in the case of a house fire that has been recognized as an arson case. Duplin County Sheriff Blake Wallace said in a Facebook post the reward has been increased from $5,000 to $5,500. They are asking for help with details on […]
The City of Jacksonville Youth Council raised awareness about gun violence, in a hopeful way on Tuesday. Claire Curry will have more on the event and the message it presented on 9OYS News at 10 and 11.
VANCEBORO, N.C (WNCT) – Deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office need the public’s help in locating a Craven County man. Deaurvion Malik Roundtree, 20, of Vanceboro is wanted for two felony counts of first-degree kidnapping and felony fleeing to elude arrest related to a car chase he was involved in on June 9. Officials […]
