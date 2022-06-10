ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

See who dropped by EW's photo studio at the 2022 Tribeca Festival

By EW Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's that time of year... time for the annual Tribeca Festival, which is...

ew.com

Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson, Euphoria's Eric Dane, Bullseye, and more in EW's The Awardist

Quinta Brunson created and stars in this year's breakout comedy, ABC's Abbott Elementary, about a group of teachers trying their best at an underfunded Philadelphia elementary school. Speaking with EW, she reflects on the show's freshman year with costars Sheryl Lee Ralph, who plays longtime teacher Barbara Howard, and Janelle James, who steals scenes as their inept principal Ava Coleman. By Gerrad Hall.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS New York

5 wanted in fatal shooting of drill rapper at Bronx pharmacy

NEW YORK - Five people are wanted in connection to a shooting at a Bronx pharmacy that left a drill rapper dead.Police say 27-year-old Avanti Frowner, of Los Angeles, was fatally shot Thursday afternoon.A friend of Frowner's told police three men robbed them of cash and gold chains before following Frowner into a pharmacy on East Tremont Avenue and shooting him.Frowner was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Frowner had been in town to film a rap video.Police on Saturday released a video of five individuals wanted in connection to the deadly shooting.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
