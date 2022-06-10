ICE to consider military service in deportation cases

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is demanding the construction of a border wall in Webb and Zapata counties. In a letter to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Paxton is urging the agency to go forward with its original plan to build a border wall in the Laredo sector. The Biden administration is currently conducting an “environmental assessment” of the wall, which has put a stop to construction directed by Congress in 2020.

