ICE to consider military service in deportation cases

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is demanding the construction of a border wall in Webb and Zapata counties. In a letter to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Paxton is urging the agency to go forward with its original plan to build a border wall in the Laredo sector. The Biden administration is currently conducting an “environmental assessment” of the wall, which has put a stop to construction directed by Congress in 2020.
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Next Monday, Webb County employees will be able to take the Juneteenth holiday off. This past Monday, June 14, the Webb County commissioners court approved the national, federal, and state holiday as a county holiday. Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19th and commemorates Emancipation Day....
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The city’s health department is teaming up with the nurse-family partnership to help first-time mothers. Reynol Vela, supervisor of the partnership program says those who qualify for this program will have an assigned nurse. The nurse can visit the mom in their home or aid via...
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - On Monday, June 13, Webb County commissioners ordered to regulate and restrict fireworks for the upcoming celebrations of Fourth of July. The decision comes after a series of fires reported throughout the year due to dry days and high winds. The county says those found breaking the order could face a hefty fine.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The chances of getting Covid-19 in Webb County are much higher than it was a month ago. On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention increased the community’s risk level from low to medium. The CDC basis a community risk level on several factors...
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - New information on a fatal accident that happened on Saturday, June 11, on a road in Tamaulipas, Mexico. On Tuesday, June 14, the Laredo Fire Department is reporting two people who were injured during the fatal incident are now being treated at a Laredo hospital. Laredo Fire Department officials say emergency crews transported the two victims through one of Laredo’s ports of entry over the weekend.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An alleged threat made on social media put Texas A&M International University police on alert, but after an investigation was made in the matter, campus police determined that no threat was found. The person who made the alleged post was contacted by the campus police. It...
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Local pediatrician recommendations during a nationwide shortage. Since the start of the year families nationwide have been struggling to get infant formula for their children. This is after thousands of tin cans of baby formula were recalled on February 17 leaving many parents nationwide scrambling for...
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - BREAKING: Miguel Angel Meza’s attorney, Roberto Balli has stated that his client was sentenced to two years. The sentence is concurrent and took place at 4 p.m. Below is the original story:. The sentencing hearing begins for the man accused of causing the death of...
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Plans are moving forward with the extension project of a busy road in South Laredo. On Monday, The Webb County Commissioners Court was updated on the project set to extend Mangana-Hein Road. According to the proposed project, the county road will be extended by one mile of...
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - November elections are a few months away but preparations are on the way. People can now say goodbye to confusion on Election Day after a new addition is on its way to the Elections Office. On Monday, June 13, Webb County commissioners approved the Elections Office...
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Tax Assessor collector’s office is reminding the public about an upcoming deadline. They’re saying about 10 percent of the community still needs to catch up with what they owe on property taxes. Patricia Barrera says penalties and late fees will be...
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -On Monday morning, Laredo Fire responded to a fire at a home on Corpus Christi St. shortly after 8 a.m. According to initial reports, three people were inside the home at the time of the fire. The fire damages of the rooms in the home. No injures...
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department reported to a structure fire on Monday morning at the 7900 block of San Dario. According to the spokesperson for the department, Ricardo Oliva, when they arrived they found a vehicle on fire and the fire had spread to the building. “The...
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Edward Rocha, 18, for three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Rocha is described as 5′2, 120lbs, brown eyes and black hair. His last known address is 3600 Pascual Del Leon in Laredo, Texas. If...
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -On Saturday evening, Laredo police responded to an accident on the 1800 block of I-35 for a crash. According to reports, a 41-year-old man allegedly crashed into a concrete barrier. The cause of the accident remains under investigation. However, the man was taken to Laredo Medical Center...
Comments / 0