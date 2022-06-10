ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

People making extra cash may have another tax form to fill out

By Gillian Trudeau
valleynewslive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Small business owners or people working a side hustle have a couple more hoops to jump through starting this year. “I think it’s a huge burden to put on your average person who just wants to clean out their house and to pass things along...

www.valleynewslive.com

Comments / 2

 

valleynewslive.com

Wings and Rings in West Fargo closes

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Hauck family posted on their Wings and Rings Facebook page Tuesday night to announce they will be closing their West Fargo location. The post says, “This was a very difficult decision, and we will miss being a part of such a great community.”
WEST FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

GF to add two new liquor licenses into the mix

The Grand Forks council gave preliminary approval a pair of new liquor licenses during last night’s committee of the whole meeting. Target is looking to open a bottle shop on 32nd Avenue South. Target Wine & Spirits would have a separate entrance to the existing store. Members also approved...
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

Business News: UND business survey…GF/EGF home sales & ArtFest

The prices of gas, food and most other goods and services jumped in May, raising inflation to a new four-decade high and giving American households no respite from rising costs. Consumer prices surged 8.6% last month from 12 months earlier, faster than April’s year-over-year increase of 8.3%. The new inflation figure, the biggest yearly increase since December 1981, will heighten pressure on the Federal Reserve to continue raising interest rates aggressively.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Business
lakesarearadio.net

Electric Service Interruptions Possible in Lakes Area this Summer

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes Public Utilities (DLPU) is warning Lakes Area customers of the potential for electric service interruptions this summer. Projections of energy shortages during the summer of 2022 have been made by both the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) and the Southwest Power Pool (SPP). Summer peak electrical needs are projected to be 124 gigawatts, while projected available generation is only 119 gigawatts.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Junk & Disorderly in Detroit Lakes Announces Closure

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Junk & Disorderly in Detroit Lakes has announced they plan to close this month. The Detroit Lakes business, a collaboration of vendors offering antiques, crafts, collectibles and repurposed items opened a little over a year ago on Summit Avenue. “With heavy hearts we have made a tough decision to close Junk & Disorderly. Please stop in and check out all of our vendors sales to help them liquidate their inventory,” the business said.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
knsiradio.com

CHS to Build New Grain Facility in Northwestern Minnesota

(KNSI) — Come harvest 2023, producers will have a new place to take their grain. CHS Inc. says construction will start this summer on a new grain facility in Erskine, Minnesota, in Polk County. The new shuttle elevator will have 1.25 million bushels of additional storage capacity, bringing total capacity at the location to 4.55 million bushels of storage, and will complement existing CHS grain, agronomy, and energy assets and offerings for area producers.
POLK COUNTY, MN
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL HEARS FROM MULTIPLE FOOD TRUCK OWNERS AND VENDORS ABOUT FOOD TRUCK ORDINANCE AT MEETING

The Crookston City Council met last night in the Crookston City Council Chambers in the lower level of Crookston City Hall. PRESENTATIONS AND PUBLIC INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENTS. The Council opened the meeting with a presentation by the Scruffy Tails Humane Society about an update on the organization. The Council heard from Board President Nancy Sykes, who introduced the organization to the City and explained their role in how they were an animal shelter that wished to help cats and dogs in the City and support the people that help and own pets. Humane Society Treasurer Diane Christianson briefly explained the history of the Humane Society and how it became an organization focused on taking in and caring for unwanted and lost animals. She then gave an overview of their Finances, revealing that much of their income over the last year has come in from donations, grants, and adoptions, as well as revealing that they used the money on purchasing items to help these pets in their time of need. Shelter Manager Nicole Heskin explained what the Society does to the animals that come into their care and how they partnered with the Crookston Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, and other animal rescue organizations in Minnesota and Wisconsin to help animals. She then demonstrated the Society’s website and how people can use it to donate their animals or where people can go to find other shelters and pet medical centers. She then revealed some of the projects the Society had planned, hoping that they hoped to renovate their dog adoption area, impound area, and outdoor space for play yards for the dogs. President Nancy Sykes then asked for support from the community to help them grow and support the animals. Pictures of the three Scruffy Tail Humane Society representatives and their presentation can be seen below.
CROOKSTON, MN
Andrea Canning
sayanythingblog.com

Plain Talk: Fargo mayoral candidate decries ‘media bias’ in race

MINOT, N.D. — Shannon Roers Jones is a state lawmaker who is currently halfway through her second term representing Fargo-area District 46. She’s also a candidate for mayor of Fargo, and she has been, arguably, the most visible candidate thanks in no small part to a political mugging her father got from the Fargo’s city commissioners, including two of her opponents in the mayoral race.
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

Enormous, historic American Elm in North Dakota to be cut down

LISBON, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the largest trees in the state is coming down. A mammoth of an Elm tree in Lisbon, ND has been diagnosed with Dutch Elm Disease. The tree located at Rose Street Park is an American Elm, which is the North Dakota state tree. It ranks second in the state for the species on the 2021 Register of Champion Trees. It has a circumference of 17 feet and 7 inches, is 58 feet tall, and has an average crown spread of 100 feet.
kvrr.com

More Then 41,000 People Take In RibFest 2022 in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Another Happy Harry’s RibFest is in the record books and the festival had a pretty good turnout, especially by looking at the crowd for “Firehouse” Saturday night. More than 41,000 people walked through the gates of RibFest during the four-day event last...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Heavy fire damage to south Fargo commercial building housing numerous businesses

FARGO (KFGO) – A two-alarm fire caused heavy damage to a building housing numerous businesses at 4133 30th Avenue South in Fargo. Assistant Fire Marshal Dawn Stollenwerk says flames were showing through the roof of the building when fire units arrived just after 1 a.m. Tuesday and additional crews were called to battle the fire.
FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

Altru, Universal Health to explore GF behavioral health facility

Altru Health System and Universal Health Services have signed a letter of intent to work together in expanding inpatient behavioral health services. The two entities are exploring opportunities for an inpatient behavioral health facility in Grand Forks. The goal for this facility would be to increase the bed capacity that...
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Long lines to vote for the primary election

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Voter turnout at sites like the FARGODOME and West Acre Mall was large. Voting sites located around Fargo included the FARGODOME, West Acres Mall, Fargo City Civic Center, DoubleTree Hilton in West Fargo, and the Atonement church. Election officials say their busiest times were...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Election results from Grand Forks County

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three people received the most votes to become Grand Forks County Commissioners on Tuesday, June 14. Bob Rost, Kimberly Hagen and Lon Kvasager were voted to be County Commissioners, however, the Secretary of State’s website says a recount may be necessary. Rost...
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

UND aircraft veers off runway at Crookston Municipal Airport

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A UND-owned aircraft had some trouble at the Crookston Municipal Airport on Friday. According to an FAA preliminary report, the single-engine plane aborted takeoff. It then veered off the runway before striking a runway light. According to the report, two people were on the...
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

33rd Annual Barnes County Wildlife Walleye Tournament

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 33rd Annual Barnes County Wildlife Walleye Tournament took place on June 11th and 12th on Lake Ashtabula. There were 86 teams this year. Casey Dodgson and Logan Clark won with a weight of 32.1lbs. 287 walleyes were weighed in over the weekend. A picture of the winning team, with Perry Kapaun is attached along with a recap sheet showing top 20 teams and other information.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
kvrr.com

Artist’s Flea Market to showcase affordable pieces

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- The Artist’s Flea Market connects the community with talented local artists. Over thirty local artists and vendors gather at the outdoor event where some of the pieces were going for as little as five dollars. There were a variety of paintings, jewelry, and pottery along with...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Dilworth adds portable fingerprint scanner to help aid in identifying subjects

DILWORTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Dilworth Police Department is now equipped with portable fingerprint scanners. The department says the scanner will help aid in identifying subjects during investigations. They say suspects attempting to evade arrest often give names of family, friends, or others with verifiable information causing the...
DILWORTH, MN

