Sonora, CA — By a 5-0 vote, the Tuolumne Utilities District board officially scrapped plans to raise water rates in September. The $4.5-million additional money that was to be raised annually was going to help acquire and maintain infrastructure that TUD was planning to receive from PG&E, including Pinecrest and Lyons reservoirs. PG&E, however, announced earlier this month that it wants to reassess things, and has suspended negotiations until at least the end of 2023.

TUOLUMNE, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO