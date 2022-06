There are few things more soothing than a hot bowl of congee. Growing up I usually ate it in the form of pei dan sau yuk jook — a silky Cantonese congee peppered with juicy bits of pork and century egg. As an adult I learned that this was just one version among the unlimited variations of congee enjoyed across different east and southeast Asian cuisines, most of them known by different names. The congee diaspora is vast: there’s juk in Korea, cháo in Vietnam, bubur in Indonesia, okayu in Japan, and hsan in Myanmar, each country featuring its own localized ways of cooking, serving, and eating the dish. And at one restaurant in Los Angeles, there’s congee pot pie.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO