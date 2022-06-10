ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction

Fanfare and fireworks to open Russia-China border bridge

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussia and China have opened a new cross-border bridge, which constructors say will cut the travel...

www.bbc.com

Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

May 31 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries and companies regarding purchases of Russian oil since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Africa Eye: Racism for sale

In February 2020 a shocking video began to circulate on Chinese social media. A group of African children are being instructed, by a voice off-camera, to chant phrases in Chinese. The kids repeat the words with smiles and enthusiasm — but they don't understand that what they're being told to say is " I am a black monster and my IQ is low."
WORLD
rigzone.com

Saudis Cut Oil To China While Meeting Most Asian Requests

Saudi Arabia will provide some Chinese buyers with less crude than they asked for next month, while fulfilling requests from many other customers in Asia after OPEC+ pledged to speed up production hikes. — Saudi Arabia will provide some Chinese buyers with less crude than they asked for next month, while fulfilling requests from many other customers in Asia after OPEC+ pledged to speed up production hikes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Atlantic

Biden Is Right About Saudi Arabia

I regret to inform you that Joe Biden is right to go to Saudi Arabia. Biden’s planned visit to the kingdom represents a determination to both rationalize the amount of attention we pay to the region and formulate a foreign policy that works on behalf of the American middle class. But it is not going to make anyone happy in the near term, and it is going to cost him precious political capital with his own party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNBC

China is becoming more 'coercive and aggressive,' U.S. defense chief says

The United States will do its part to manage tensions with China and prevent conflict even though Beijing is becoming increasingly aggressive in the Asian region, including near Taiwan, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday. Addressing the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's premier security gathering, Austin said the United States...
FOREIGN POLICY
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Russia Cancels Longstanding Agreement with Japan over Fishing

Tsukiji Fish Market, TokyoNetherzone on Wikimedia Commons. The foreign ministry of Russia recently announced that it would be suspending a 1998 agreement with Japan that allowed their fishermen to fish in the waters surrounding the disputed Southern Kuril Islands. They argued that Japan had failed to continue payments for a development project in Sakhalin. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno of Japan admitted that Japan had not, in fact, made that latest payment on the project that the Russian foreign ministry had mentioned as being in development in the Russian Far East.
UPI News

China, U.S. winning in global arms industry shakeup spurred by Ukraine war

June 9 (UPI) -- Russia's war in Ukraine is upending the global arms industry. As the United States and its allies pour significant sums of money into arming Ukraine and Russia bleeds tanks and personnel, countries across the world are rethinking defense budgets, materiel needs and military relationships. Countries that historically have had low levels of defense spending such as Japan and Germany are bulking up, while nations that purchase most of their weapons from Russia are questioning their reliability and future delivery.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Week

Russia is reportedly tapping weak troop reserves, separatist conscripts to replenish Ukraine forces

"Russia is using its overmatch in force ratio and artillery to gradually seize territory in and around Sievierodonetsk," one of Ukraine's last strongholds in eastern Luhansk oblast, Britain's Ministry of Defense said in an intelligence update Sunday. Russia's ceaseless shelling and ground assaults are taking a heavy toll on Ukrainian forces, and Sievierodonetsk, its twin city Lysychansk, and the entire Luhansk region could fall within a few weeks, a senior Pentagon official said Sunday.
MILITARY
Reuters

Argentina grounds Iran-linked Venezuelan cargo plane, lawmakers seek probe

DUBAI/BUENOS AIRES, June 12 (Reuters) - Argentine authorities have grounded an Iran-linked Venezuelan Boeing 747 cargo plane, a local opposition lawmaker and Iranian state media said on Sunday, in an unfolding drama that is throwing a spotlight on political undercurrents in Latin America. The Emtrasur cargo plane, sold to Venezuela...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Britain orders review of fuel market as pump prices surge

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog has been asked by the government to review the retail fuel market to see whether a cut in duty has been passed onto consumers as prices at the pump hit unprecedented highs. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Sunday the investigation would...
TRAFFIC
BBC

NI Protocol: UK reveals plans to ditch parts of EU Brexit deal

The UK government has published plans to get rid of parts of the post-Brexit deal it agreed with the EU in 2019. It wants to change the Northern Ireland Protocol to make it easier for some goods to flow from Great Britain to Northern Ireland. But the EU opposes the...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russia Says It Has Shot Down Three Ukrainian War Planes

(Reuters) - The Russian Defence Ministry said on Saturday that its air defence forces had shot down three Ukrainian war planes. The Russian military shot down two MIG-29 planes in the Mikolayiv region and one Su-25 fighter jet in the Kharkiv region, the ministry said in a statement. There was...
MILITARY

