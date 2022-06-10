Fanfare and fireworks to open Russia-China border bridge

I regret to inform you that Joe Biden is right to go to Saudi Arabia. Biden’s planned visit to the kingdom represents a determination to both rationalize the amount of attention we pay to the region and formulate a foreign policy that works on behalf of the American middle class. But it is not going to make anyone happy in the near term, and it is going to cost him precious political capital with his own party.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 3 DAYS AGO