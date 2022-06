ALEXANDER, N.C. (WLOS) — The French Broad Volunteer Fire and Rescue unveiled a new life-saving device on Tuesday. Thanks to a $10,600 grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, the department was able to buy a new chest compression system device. The device allows uninterrupted chest compressions to be delivered at a consistent rate. That will, in turn, reduce firefighter fatigue and help improve a patient's chance of survival.

